Ahead of local polls in Gujarat, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed RSS affiliates for hindering the Qureshi community's business. In a separate rally, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel highlighted the BJP's development agenda and Ayushman scheme.

Owaisi Accuses RSS Affiliates of Harassment

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a sharp attack against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing its affiliates of obstructing the business of the Qureshi community in Gujarat. Addressing a rally on Wednesday ahead of local swaraj elections in Gujarat, Owaisi alleged that the Qureshi community is frequently hindered on the pretext of cow protection while transporting livestock.

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"This is a corporation election, and undoubtedly, there are many pressing issues at stake here. A significant number of members of our Qureshi community reside here. It is imperative that a new slaughterhouse be established for them in Ahmedabad. The Qureshi community is frequently hindered in conducting their business, particularly when they are transporting livestock. Under one pretext or another, the Gau Rakshaks and organisations affiliated with the RSS obstruct them from carrying out their work. These are issues that have a direct and intrinsic connection to your political leadership," the AIMIM chief said.

CM Bhupendra Patel Highlights BJP's Development Agenda

Earlier on Wednesday, addressing a poll rally in Botad, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel backed financial planning and Ayushman cards. He said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party government has made robust financial planning to ensure that no development work ever gets stalled. In Bhavnagar district, 4.33 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued. May God forbid that illness strikes anyone's home, but if by chance illness does come, the Ayushman card frees you from the worry of treatment expenses."

Sharing visuals from his rally, CM Patel wrote on X, "National service and public service is the BJP's resolve. Seeing the enthusiasm and zeal of all workers and locals during the development resolve meeting in the land of pilgrimage, Botad, I am overwhelmed. The Bharatiya Janata Party means the party of workers who stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the joys and sorrows of the people. The party that believes not in words but in works of development. An appeal was made to ensure victory for all BJP candidates in the local self-governance elections on the 26th with a grand majority."

Polling for local bodies will take place on April 26, while counting of votes will be held on April 28.