Over 3,000 trainees, including 2,746 Agniveers and 265 Naviks of the Indian Coast Guard, successfully passed out from INS Chilka after 16 weeks of rigorous naval training. The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan.

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Chilka witnessed a momentous occasion as 3,012 trainees of Batch 01/26 successfully passed out after completing 16 weeks of rigorous ab-initio naval training. The batch comprised 2,746 Agniveers, including 116 women Agniveers of the Indian Navy, and 265 Naviks of the Indian Coast Guard.

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According to a press release from INS CHILKA, the Passing Out Parade marked their successful transformation from recruits into disciplined, motivated and professionally trained personnel, ready to take on the challenges of naval service. The Passing Out Parade on Friday was reviewed by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, as the Chief Guest for the ceremony. Cmde B Deepak Aneel, Station Commander, INS Chilka, was the Conducting Officer of the parade. The event was attended by distinguished veterans, senior officers, eminent personalities and family members of the passing out trainees, adding warmth and pride to the occasion, the press release stated.

Vice Admiral's Address to Trainees

According to the release, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, while addressing the gathering, congratulated the trainees on successfully completing the demanding training programme. He exhorted them to uphold the Indian Navy's core values of Duty, Honour and Courage and serve the nation with dedication, integrity and professionalism.

Awards for Outstanding Performance

In recognition of exceptional performance during the training, the Chief Guest presented medals, trophies and awards to outstanding trainees. The Chief of the Naval Staff Rolling Trophy and Gold Medal for Best Trainee (SSR) and (MR) were awarded to Kornana Dhanalakshmi and Rudhikesh Maruti Pawar, respectively. The Rolling Trophy for Best Woman Trainee in the Overall Order of Merit was awarded to Prapti Ramesh Chavhan, while Devasish was adjudged the Best Navik (GD), the press release stated.

Valedictory Function and Magazine Unveiling

The release further stated that before the Passing Out Parade, a Valedictory Function was organised, which included the presentation of the End-of-Term Report and a vibrant cultural programme by the trainees. The Overall Championship Trophy was awarded to Kharavela Division, while Angre Division secured the Runners-Up position. According to the release, the occasion also witnessed the unveiling of Ankur (01/26), the bilingual trainees' magazine of INS Chilka, capturing the experiences, achievements and transformational journey of the trainees during their 16 weeks of training at INS Chilka. (ANI)