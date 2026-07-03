A Bengaluru court sent an accused to 14-day judicial custody in a child abuse case at a Brookefield daycare. Five nannies were arrested after horrific videos surfaced showing toddlers being tortured. An investigation is currently underway.

A Bengaluru court on Friday sent Vijayalakshmi, an accused arrested in connection with the alleged child abuse case at a Brookefield daycare centre, to 14-day judicial custody.

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Earlier in the day, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner confirmed that a woman had been arrested following allegations of an infant being tortured at the facility. According to the Bengaluru Commissioner, the woman is named as the alleged accused in the FIR registered in the case. She was identified during verification of video footage that surfaced in connection with the alleged abuse of the child and was subsequently taken into custody.

'Unacceptable and Will Not Be Tolerated': Priyank Kharge

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge termed the alleged assault "absolutely unacceptable" and warned that such actions would not be tolerated. "Such an incident is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The authorities have already sought a report on the matter," Kharge said.

The minister emphasised that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) clearly outlines how daycare centres must be operated, adding that the management has been asked to submit a written explanation. "Parents entrust daycare centres with the care of their young children. These centres must be operated with the utmost care and in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. That was clearly not the case here," the minister stated.

"This is not just about the company's reputation--it also tarnishes 'Brand Bengaluru.' Let the report come in, and appropriate action will be taken," he added.

Five Nannies Arrested, Horrific Details Emerge

The case pertains to the alleged abuse of an infant at a day care facility, which came to light after video evidence of the incident surfaced. The investigation is underway.

According to police, five women employed as nannies at the daycare centre have been arrested after videos allegedly showing them abusing toddlers surfaced. The accused have been identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu.

HAL Police have registered a case under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said the videos allegedly show toddlers being subjected to physical and mental abuse, including being placed inside a washing machine, sprayed with water using a toilet jet spray, locked inside toilets and threatened into silence.

Officials said the investigation is underway, with CCTV footage and other technical evidence being examined. (ANI)