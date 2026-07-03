UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the state has shed its 'BIMARU' tag to become a top-three economy in India over the past nine years, crediting good governance, teamwork, and the effective use of technology for this remarkable transformation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state has transformed from being counted among the country's "BIMARU" states to emerging as one of India's top three economies over the past nine years, attributing the change to good governance, teamwork, and the effective use of technology. Addressing the inauguration of the new state-of-the-art campus of the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Administration and Management Academy (RUPAAM), the Chief Minister said the state's development journey over the last nine years reflects a transformation in governance and public perception.

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From Identity Crisis to Top Economy

"Over the past nine years, Uttar Pradesh has emerged from the identity crisis it once faced. Today, the state has established itself among those where neither the government, the administrative machinery nor the people face a crisis of identity," he said.

Highlighting the state's economic progress, CM Yogi said, "Uttar Pradesh has moved from the bottom five to become one of the top three economies in the country. It has emerged from the 'BIMARU' tag, set new benchmarks in security and good governance, demonstrated effective crowd management, and shown how technology can transform the lives of ordinary citizens."

Role of Administration and Technology in Governance

The Chief Minister said governance is shaped not only by political leadership but also by the functioning of the administrative machinery. "Public perception about any government is determined by the working of the administrative machinery. Bureaucracy acts as the bridge between the government and the people. When that bridge functions effectively, government schemes reach the beneficiaries and people's perception changes," he said.

Referring to reforms in the Public Distribution System (PDS), CM Yogi said complaints about ration distribution were common before 2017 but declined significantly after the introduction of e-PoS machines. "We installed e-PoS machines, and the complaints stopped. Technology solved the common man's problem. Today, the poor are receiving their ration, and leakages in the system have been curbed," he said.

Emphasis on Teamwork and Positive Attitude

Emphasising the importance of teamwork, the Chief Minister said, "Teamwork and a positive attitude will lead us to success. If we work in isolation, destroy the team spirit, or carry a negative attitude towards others, we will not be able to deliver results."

He added that innovation and better governance emerge when officials work collectively with a positive mindset and continuously improve administrative practices. (ANI)