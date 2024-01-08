Over 3,000 gifts from Janakpur to Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's 'in-laws' present gold, silver, sweets & more (WATCH)

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, received the gifts on behalf of the trust. Expressing gratitude for the offerings, Rai highlighted the enduring relationship between Nepal and India, rooted in the Treta Yug.

In a remarkable display of devotion, Ayodhya recently witnessed the arrival of over 3,000 gifts dedicated to Lord Ram from Sita's birthplace in Janakpur, Nepal. The offerings, which included silver shoes, ornaments, clothes, and an array of other items, were presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by Ram Roshan Das, the priest of Ram Janki Temple in Janakpur.

The symbolic gifts made a journey spanning over 500 kilometers, carried in a convoy of approximately 30 vehicles from the revered Janakpur Dham Ramjanaki Temple in Nepal to Ayodhya's Karsevakpuram. Among the convoy's participants were over 500 devotees of Ram Lalla's 'in-laws,' contributing an assortment of gifts, such as fruits, sweets, gold, silver, and more.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, received the gifts on behalf of the trust. Expressing gratitude for the offerings, Rai highlighted the enduring relationship between Nepal and India, rooted in the Treta Yug. He noted that the gifts from Nepal would be distributed among the devotees as prasad, fostering a sense of unity and shared spirituality.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) played a pivotal role in orchestrating a Bhar (Sanesh) Yatra from Janakpur city in Nepal to Ayodhya, underscoring the cultural and religious bonds between the two nations.

Rai further emphasized the significance of the gifts, stating that they symbolize the deep-rooted connection between the two countries, resonating with the spiritual and mythological narrative of Lord Ram and Mata Janaki. Ayodhya mayor Mahant Girish Pati Tripathi expressed profound respect for the people of Janakpur, considering them as relatives of Mata Janaki.

This spiritual exchange follows the grand celebration of the wedding of Lord Ram and Sita in Ayodhya in December. The Ram Vivah Utsav featured elaborate processions, devotional music from various monasteries and temples, and a ceremonial wedding performed with Vedic rituals. The celebrations commemorated the mythological belief that Ram and Sita were married on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Marga Shirpa month in the Treta Yug. This auspicious date, known as 'Vivah Tithi Panchami,' is celebrated not only in Ayodhya but also in Janakpur, where a corresponding ceremony honors this sacred occasion.

The arrival of gifts from Janakpur stands as a testament to the enduring spiritual ties that transcend geographical boundaries, enriching Ayodhya's cultural landscape and reinforcing the bond between the two nations.