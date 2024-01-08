Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Over 3,000 gifts from Janakpur to Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's 'in-laws' present gold, silver, sweets & more (WATCH)

    Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, received the gifts on behalf of the trust. Expressing gratitude for the offerings, Rai highlighted the enduring relationship between Nepal and India, rooted in the Treta Yug.

    Over 3,000 gifts from Janakpur to Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's 'in-laws' present gold, silver, sweets & more (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 9:23 PM IST

    In a remarkable display of devotion, Ayodhya recently witnessed the arrival of over 3,000 gifts dedicated to Lord Ram from Sita's  birthplace in Janakpur, Nepal. The offerings, which included silver shoes, ornaments, clothes, and an array of other items, were presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by Ram Roshan Das, the priest of Ram Janki Temple in Janakpur.

    Also read: Inside the Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony invite (PHOTOS)

    The symbolic gifts made a journey spanning over 500 kilometers, carried in a convoy of approximately 30 vehicles from the revered Janakpur Dham Ramjanaki Temple in Nepal to Ayodhya's Karsevakpuram. Among the convoy's participants were over 500 devotees of Ram Lalla's 'in-laws,' contributing an assortment of gifts, such as fruits, sweets, gold, silver, and more.

    Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, received the gifts on behalf of the trust. Expressing gratitude for the offerings, Rai highlighted the enduring relationship between Nepal and India, rooted in the Treta Yug. He noted that the gifts from Nepal would be distributed among the devotees as prasad, fostering a sense of unity and shared spirituality.

    The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) played a pivotal role in orchestrating a Bhar (Sanesh) Yatra from Janakpur city in Nepal to Ayodhya, underscoring the cultural and religious bonds between the two nations.

    Rai further emphasized the significance of the gifts, stating that they symbolize the deep-rooted connection between the two countries, resonating with the spiritual and mythological narrative of Lord Ram and Mata Janaki. Ayodhya mayor Mahant Girish Pati Tripathi expressed profound respect for the people of Janakpur, considering them as relatives of Mata Janaki.

    Also read: Explained: Why is 22 January, time 12:20 p.m. chosen for Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony?

    This spiritual exchange follows the grand celebration of the wedding of Lord Ram and Sita in Ayodhya in December. The Ram Vivah Utsav featured elaborate processions, devotional music from various monasteries and temples, and a ceremonial wedding performed with Vedic rituals. The celebrations commemorated the mythological belief that Ram and Sita were married on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Marga Shirpa month in the Treta Yug. This auspicious date, known as 'Vivah Tithi Panchami,' is celebrated not only in Ayodhya but also in Janakpur, where a corresponding ceremony honors this sacred occasion.

    The arrival of gifts from Janakpur stands as a testament to the enduring spiritual ties that transcend geographical boundaries, enriching Ayodhya's cultural landscape and reinforcing the bond between the two nations.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 9:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu's heavy rainfall claims 9-year-old girl's life, 'Orange' alert in 8 districts AJR

    Tamil Nadu's heavy rainfall claims 9-year-old girl's life, 'Orange' alert in 8 districts

    Kerala School Kalolsavam 2024: Kannur district clinches golden cup; Kozhikode finishes second place rkn

    Kerala School Kalolsavam 2024: Kannur district clinches golden cup; Kozhikode finishes second place

    Stay more open minded, not a zero-sum game China message to India amid raging Maldives row AJR

    'Stay more open-minded, not a zero-sum game': China's message to India amid raging Maldives row

    Kerala: Malayalam actor-producer G Suresh Kumar added in BJP state committee list anr

    Kerala: Malayalam actor-producer G Suresh Kumar added in BJP state committee list

    'No compulsion to get married at the age of 18..': Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson rkn

    'No compulsion to get married at the age of 18..': Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson

    Recent Stories

    Pragya Jaiswal flaunts her hot body in pink bikini, shares pictures from vacation RKK

    Pragya Jaiswal flaunts her hot body in pink bikini, shares pictures from vacation

    Shilpa Shetty to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebs spotted in the city RKK

    Shilpa Shetty to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebs spotted in the city

    Karnataka: Industries minister MB Patil backs Hebbalkar's historical statement on Belagavi

    Karnataka: Industries minister MB Patil backs Hebbalkar's historical statement on Belagavi

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Couple look adorable as mehendi ceremony pictures from Udaipur go viral RKK

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Couple look adorable as mehendi ceremony pictures from Udaipur go viral

    cricket Riyan Parag smashes 12 Sixes in second-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history osf

    Riyan Parag smashes 12 sixes in second-fastest century of Ranji Trophy history

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon