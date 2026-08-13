The Rajasthan Cabinet, led by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, approved the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026. The proposed law bans polygamy, makes marriage registration mandatory, and covers live-in relationships. Tribal communities are exempted from the law.

The Rajasthan Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Thursday approved the Rajasthan Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026 and proposes a ban on polygamy, Law Minister Jogaram Patel said.

Key Provisions of the Bill

Patel said the proposed legislation covers matters including marriage, maintenance and live-in relationships. He clarified that the law will not apply to tribal communities.

A committee was constituted to study the implementation of similar laws in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam. After examining the provisions in these states, the committee recently submitted its report to the state government, based on which the Bill has been brought, the minister said.

Marriage Registration Rules

Under the proposed Rajasthan Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026, marriage registration will be mandatory within 60 days of marriage once the law comes into force. However, failure to register a marriage within the stipulated period will not make the marriage invalid. Government employees will also be required to submit a marriage registration certificate in their service documents. Action will be taken against those who delay registration, Patel said.

Ban on Polygamy and National Context

The Bill also proposes a ban on polygamy. The approved legislation makes Rajasthan the fifth state in the country to implement the law in the state. So far, it has been introduced in four other states: Madhya Pradesh (July 2026), Uttarakhand (March 2026), Gujarat (March 2026), and Assam (May 2026).

The UCC bill proposes a common set of laws governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for everyone, replacing separate religious personal laws. (ANI)