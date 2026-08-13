Air India has started mandatory drug screening for pilots amid investigations into the August 4 Phuket-Delhi flight incident. A purported maintenance report has revealed multiple technical warnings on the aircraft that dropped 300 feet in altitude.

Air India has initiated mandatory screening of all group pilots for unauthorised substances and medications starting Thursday, as regulatory scrutiny intensifies over the airline, according to sources.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is likely to submit its preliminary report on the Phuket-Delhi incident to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) before the second week of September, top sources told ANI.

Details of the Phuket-Delhi Incident

Meanwhile, the government is expected to expedite the preliminary report into the August 4 Phuket-Delhi Air India flight incident. The move comes after Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a sudden 300-foot altitude drop over Odisha, leaving 20 passengers and four cabin crew members injured.

The Airbus A320 aircraft, bearing registration VT-EXO, subsequently stabilised and landed safely in Delhi. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members, comprising two pilots and six cabin crew.

Purported Maintenance Report Reveals Technical Warnings

The development also comes amid a purported post-flight maintenance report of the aircraft that has revealed a series of technical warnings involving its hydraulic systems, flight controls and autopilot during the journey. The report lists repeated low-pressure alerts across the green, blue and yellow hydraulic systems, along with low fluid levels in the yellow and blue reservoirs. Autopilot disconnections were also recorded twice. Other warnings included left and right elevator flight control faults, engine anti-ice-related messages and indications involving the right forward and aft emergency exit doors. Failure messages further flagged issues with the hydraulic system, an elevator computer and a high-pressure indication linked to the nose landing gear door/engine anti-ice valve system.

Investigation and Official Response

Air India had initially described the incident as related to turbulence. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are investigating the occurrence, which has been classified as a serious incident.

The purported maintenance report does not confirm whether the logged hydraulic and flight control warnings were directly linked to the altitude loss or whether an actual loss of pressure or fluid occurred. Investigators are examining the sequence of events, system data and crew actions.

Air India has said that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its highest priority and that it is cooperating with the authorities. The Civil Aviation Ministry has also been closely monitoring the situation, with senior officials overseeing developments. Further findings from the AAIB investigation are awaited. (ANI)