A laid-off Oracle tech professional went viral for his calm response to losing his job. Due to years of disciplined savings and conservative investments, he had a stable monthly income. He returned to his hometown, moved in with his parents, and began driving for Uber for flexibility while remaining debt-free.

An Odisha-based tech professional has gone viral after showcasing a calm and calculated response to being laid off from Oracle, highlighting the power of financial planning in uncertain times. The Bengaluru-based employee, with 14 years of experience, chose to return to his hometown Bhubaneswar instead of reacting with panic.

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His story gained traction after being shared on X by a friend, who wrote, “No panic, no stress. He straight away came back to his hometown, Bhubaneswar.” The post praised the techie’s disciplined approach, built on years of consistent savings and conservative investments.

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The former Oracle employee had invested heavily in fixed deposits, including joint accounts with family members. These investments generated a steady monthly income of nearly ₹43,000, allowing him to manage expenses without immediate financial pressure.

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Back home, he moved in with his parents and began working as an Uber driver at his convenience, free from the burden of EMIs or loans typically associated with city life. This flexibility has also given him time to plan his next steps, including the possibility of starting a small family business.

The viral post described his mindset as “pure old school vibes,” emphasising the value of long-term planning over chasing quick financial gains. It also carried a broader message: “So folks plan in advance so when required you will never fumble.”

His story stands out amid widespread layoffs in the tech industry, where thousands of professionals have been impacted.

In a time of uncertainty, his journey has resonated widely online, offering a powerful lesson on resilience, preparedness, and the importance of financial discipline.

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