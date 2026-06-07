DMK's TKS Elangovan slammed the TVK govt over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. He alleged TVK cadres are just 'Vijay fans' who attack police and threaten officials, accusing CM Vijay of remaining silent on the increasing crime rate.

DMK Slams TVK Over Law and Order

DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Sunday lambasted the TVK-led government over the law and order situation and accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay of ignoring the issues. Speaking with ANI, DMK leader seconded party President MK Stalin's remarks regarding the government, stating that the TVK cadres joined the party as CM Vijay's fans and do not understand the political machinery. He alleged that the party members threaten government officials.

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"The law and order problem is increasing. It has deteriorated. Not only that. The TVK cadres are attacking policemen and talking roughly to them. Their games have started, and these people don't know politics. They have come only for Vijay as a fan, and they are spoiling Vijay's name and the party's name. These TVK cadres go to a government office, sit in the chairs of the officials, and threaten them," he said.

'What Kind of Government is Vijay Running?': Elangovan

Questioning CM Vijay's allleged silence over the pressing issue of an increase in crime rate, Elangovan said that the TVK chief has presented the opposition with the reasons to criticise its governance, while the DMK had considered not opposing the government for the first six months. "I don't know what kind of government Vijay is running. He silent. He is not speaking about anything. Despite a day-to-day increase in the crimes, no action was taken. We thought that we would wait for 6 months and see how he runs the government. But now, he himself is burying his head in the sand. How can we allow a government which is against the people? That is not democracy or DMK's policy. That is what he might have mentioned," the DMK leader said.

Stalin Echoes Concerns

Earlier in the day, Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin also launched an attack against the TVK, raising questions and concerns over the successful tenure of the state government. Addressing the gathering after former Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA Panaiyur Babu joined DMK, Stalin said that the TVK-led has "compelled" discussion, despite the DMK assuring no criticism for the first six months of the new government.

"When this government assumed office, we had said we would refrain from criticism for six months. But within that period itself, circumstances have emerged that compel discussion. Many are already talking about it. The situation is such that people are wondering whether it can last even three months, let alone five or six months," he said.

DMK Highlights Social Justice Record

Highlighting the DMK's record in social justice and development, Stalin said the party had established a memorial for anti-caste crusader Immanuel Sekaran in Paramakudi and a memorial for Rettamalai Srinivasan. He also pointed to the renovation of the MC Raja Students' Hostel in Nandanam. (ANI)