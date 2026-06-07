CM Revanth Reddy announced the Musi Rejuvenation Project phase 2. He also laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 1,600 crore and heavily criticized Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for stalling Metro Rail, Musi project, and paddy procurement.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that the Musi Rejuvenation Project phase 2 works between Nagole and Gaurelli will start soon as the government was preparing an action plan, which is being finalised in just 100 days. CM Reddy laid the foundation stone for Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation buildings and a slew of other development works in Hyderabad today.

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Musi River Rejuvenation Project

Addressing the public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation building and other development works here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that riverfronts have been developed along the Sabarmati river in Gujarat, the Ganga in UP, and the Yamuna in Delhi. "Should we not clean up the Musi River?", the CM said that developing the Musi River to international standards along the 55-kilometre stretch from Gandipet to Gaurelli would create a lot of employment opportunities for the youth and also transform the entire area into a global tourist destination.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the land prices were not increasing due to the pollution of the Musi River. Pollution in the Musi was creating health problems in Nalgonda district. He undertook a padayatra because of the people of Nalgonda, who requested to clean the Musi River.

CM Reddy Criticises Union Minister Kishan Reddy

CM Revanth Reddy criticised the opposition parties for obstructing the state government's efforts to provide housing and education to those who were displaced under the Musi project. Coming down heavily on G Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister accused the Union Minister of stalling Metro Rail phase 2 and 3, Musi, Regional Ring Road, Tummidihatti barrage and Paddy procurement. "Hyderabad Metro has now slipped to the 9th position due to the delay in the approval of the pending Metro phases 2 and 3. We secured all approvals, but the union minister was creating hurdles to stall the project. The Regional Ring Road, which promoted Telangana to compete globally, was also pending. Over the past two and a half years, he visited Delhi 50 times and met PM Modi and requested to approve the ring road," the CM remarked.

CM Revanth Reddy questioned Kishan Reddy for not supporting the government, saying, "Did the people of Hyderabad not vote for Kishan Reddy? Doesn't Kishan Reddy bear the responsibility of securing approvals for the Metro and bringing funds for the Musi project?"

The Chief Minister also warned that the government will give a befitting answer to Kishan Reddy if the centre does not procure Paddy on June 15. "The state government has already procured 70 lakh metric tonnes of Paddy. Doesn't the responsibility of ensuring the Centre procures the Paddy fall on Kishan Reddy? Kishan Reddy will also face the same fate as the leaders who were rejected by the Telangana people," he said.

Continuing the tirade against Kishan Reddy, CM Revanth Reddy alleged that the union minister indulged in collusion politics with the opposition. "The union minister should stop making useless comments. Even though he offered to cooperate for development, Kishan Reddy was not taking him to meet the Union Ministers," he said.

The Chief Minister held Kishan Reddy responsible for evading talks by the Maharashtra Chief Minister on the construction of the Tummidihatti barrage. The CM announced that the government will felicitate Kishan Reddy with 'Ganda-Penderam' at LB Stadium if he cooperates with the government. "In the past, people defeated Kishan Reddy when he engaged in collusive politics."

Administrative Reforms and Development Vision

Referring to the trifurcation of Greater Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy said that it was part of the administrative convenience. The Chief Minister rubbished the opposition's comments that the three corporations were created for political gain and electoral purposes. ' "They were established for administrative convenience, not for elections. We are constructing a state-of-the-art Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation building to international standards. We have aligned the jurisdictions of the police and municipal departments," Reddy said.

CM Reddy further said, "Today, we laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,600 crore. It is his responsibility to provide whatever funds are needed for this region. Roads, beautification of lakes, and metro expansion will be taken, the CM assured. Let us engage in politics during the election season only. Let us work hard to develop Hyderabad. I am ready to work with MLAs regardless of their party affiliation."

CM Revanth Reddy noted that development was hindered by a lack of coordination among the various departments. "We introduced a vision document, 'Telangana Rising 2047', to pursue systematic development and effective management of infrastructure, administrative coordination, and the rejuvenation of the Musi River," he added.

Personal Reflections and Connection to Malkajgiri

Since thousands of women were attending the public meetings, the Chief Minister stressed that women should be given the opportunity to sit in the front rows at every meeting. The CM thanked women for their blessings for rising in politics from the level of ZPTC member to Chief Minister.

CM Revanth Reddy recalled that Malkajgiri people supported him in the Lok Sabha elections after he faced a political setback in Kodangal. The Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency is like a 'Mini-India'. After he was elected MP, Sonia Gandhi appointed him as the PCC President. The Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency was the reason for the formation of the people's government and for him becoming the Chief Minister. Women's support was important. However, he was unable to carry out proper development in the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency due to a lack of cooperation from the previous government. (ANI)

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