Opposition parties staged a brief walkout from the all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session, protesting the government's invitation to the NCPI, a group of rebel TMC MPs whose merger status is still pending with the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Opposition parties, who had walked out of the all-party meeting over the government's invite to NCPI, later returned to take part in the discussions after a few minutes.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the decision on the rebel Trinamool Congress MPs, who had said they had merged with NCPI, was pending with the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. "All Opposition parties staged a walkout from the All-Party meeting for a few minutes. This was a mark of protest against the decision of the Modi Govt to invite the NCPI that is a parking place for 20 'rebel' TMC MPs when a final decision is still pending with the Speaker," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Opposition members said they staged a symbolic protest. They alleged that inviting the "so-called NCPI" was against parliamentary norms.

TMC Slams Move as Unconstitutional

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said the Opposition had registered its strong protest against the government's decision. "Today, the entire Opposition, including Congress, the Samajwadi Party, DMK, JMM, Aam Aadmi Party, National Conference, Left parties and Shiv Sena (UBT), walked out of the all-party meeting in protest because the so-called NCPI, which is an unrecognised party, the strength of the All India Trinamool Congress in the list provided by the Table Office is shown to be 28 members. These so-called rebel 20 MPs, their merger has not been approved by the Speaker," Moitra said.

"The 20 disqualification petitions are still pending. After the 91st amendment, there is no room for a separate bloc. So on what grounds did the Parliamentary Affairs Minister extend an invitation to these 20 rebel MPs and how are they attending this meeting? We have registered our strong protest and walked out as a symbol of our protest. And we thank all our opposition parties," she added.

Other Opposition Parties Back Protest

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the party staged a walkout to uphold the Constitution.Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant also backed the protest, questioning the recognition accorded to the rebel MPs."The affiliation granted to them (rebel MPs), where is that term in the books of law? We too have protested against it and walked out of the House," Sawant told ANI.

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) "merged" with the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta alleged that a similar situation had arisen in his party's case and accused the government of undermining democratic norms. "In our case, of 10 MPs of the Rajya Sabha, seven have been hijacked and our petition to decide whether this is valid or not is pending. In spite of this fact, they have allotted independent separate seats in the Rajya Sabha. This is hijack and murder of the democracy," Gupta said.

The monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13 (ANI)