Congress MP KC Venugopal slammed the proposed Higher Education Commission Bill, alleging it will centralise power, make the UGC irrelevant, and become a 'university-controlling Bill' that dictates what and how institutions should teach.

Venugopal Slams Higher Education Bill

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) and MP KC Venugopal on Saturday voiced concern over the proposed Higher Education Commission Bill, alleging that it would centralise control over universities and undermine the autonomy of higher education institutions. Speaking at the official declaration ceremony marking the autonomous status granted to St Joseph's College in Alappuzha, Venugopal said the education sector should remain free from political interference. "Education should not be controlled by those in power or the opposition based on political interests. Higher education is facing major challenges. The proposed Higher Education Commission Bill will render the University Grants Commission (UGC) irrelevant. It envisages a single council to regulate both government and private universities, deciding what should be taught and how it should be taught. It will effectively become a university-controlling Bill," Venugopal said.

Kerala Govt Pledges Support for Autonomy

The Congress leader's remarks came as the college celebrated its autonomous status, with Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John launching the 'De College 2026' project during the event. John said the state government aims to transform Keralam into a hub for higher education and assured full support to the institution in exercising its academic autonomy. "The government will provide all necessary support for the college to function independently in academic matters. The grant of autonomous status is recognition of St. Joseph's College's seven decades of academic excellence," the Minister said.

The event was attended by Fr James Raphael Aanaparambil, MLA AD Thomas and other dignitaries.

Upcoming Bills in Parliament

The remarks come as the Centre is expected to table the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, and the controversial Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Secretary General of the Lower House stated in a bulletin.

Criticism Over Action Against Sonam Wangchuk

Meanwhile, Venugopal also criticised the Centre over the police action against activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital after a 20-day hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak issue. In a post on X, Venugopal alleged that the government had acted in a "fascist fashion" by removing Wangchuk from the protest site instead of addressing the protesters' demands.

The Congress has intensified its demand for Pradhan's resignation ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on July 20, alleging the Centre has failed to ensure transparency and accountability in the education sector. (ANI)