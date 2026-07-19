BJP's Sukanta Majumdar hit back at TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, calling his demolished office illegal. Majumdar dismissed Banerjee's challenges, while the TMC MP dared party defectors, alleging they had a deal with the BJP to escape police action.

Majumdar Hits Back at Banerjee

Union Minister of State and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday hit back at TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee over allegations against rebel Trinamool leaders and the BJP, saying the demolition of Banerjee's office was due to it being "illegal".

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "His office was illegal; that is why it was demolished. If he claims his office is legal, let him produce the papers." Earlier, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out at the office of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in Amtala amid security arrangements, officials said.

Taking a swipe at Banerjee's recent challenges, the BJP leader questioned his credibility. "As for his challenges -- who would believe them? Back in 2019, he declared that if Arjun Singh won, he would chop off his own hand. Arjun Singh did win, yet he didn't chop off his hand; he makes such challenges all the time," Majumdar said.

The Union MoS also dismissed Banerjee's claims about the BJP's role in the TMC's internal rift. "The BJP isn't interested in the internal affairs of the Trinamool; the Trinamool is fracturing from within on its own. Let them fracture. Whoever emerges victorious from their infighting, we will defeat them again," he added.

Abhishek Banerjee Dares Party Defectors

In a major political dare, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday challenged party defectors to return to the camp of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, promising that he would resign from his post within an hour if they did so.

Abhishek Banerjee launched a scathing attack on party defectors, challenging them to return to the party fold while alleging that they had made a "deal" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters here, Banerjee hit back at critics attempting to blame him for the party's previous electoral setbacks, pointing out the TMC's resounding success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the party secured 29 seats in West Bengal. "This is the BJP's script. You have to speak their language to save yourself from the police. If you don't abuse Abhishek Banerjee, the police won't spare you. You only remain safe if you hurl abuses at me," Banerjee said.

Taking a swipe at leaders who jumped ship following the elections, the TMC leader questioned their timing. "Those who are leaving after the 4th (counting day), why didn't they leave before? I was right here. The party won the 2024 elections and secured 29 seats. If Abhishek Banerjee is responsible for the losses, then Abhishek Banerjee must also be credited for the victory in 2024. Will you accept that?" he added. (ANI)