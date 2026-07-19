Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has noted concerns over the Dehradun-Rishikesh road project. He assured that while the NHAI project includes wildlife measures, tree felling is suspended until a consensus is reached via fresh consultations.

CM Dhami Addresses Project Concerns

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said he has taken serious note of the concerns and suggestions raised over the past few days by citizens, environmentalists, and local residents regarding the proposed Dehradun-Rishikesh four/six-lane road project.

Project Compliance and Wildlife Measures

The Chief Minister said the project is a key infrastructure initiative of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and that proceedings are being carried out in compliance with the directions of the High Court, as well as all statutory and environmental approvals and procedures.

He said the project also includes wildlife-friendly measures, such as a nearly 3.5-kilometre-long elephant underpass and specially designed culverts for the movement of smaller animals. According to the release, these provisions are aimed at reducing human-wildlife conflict and preventing wildlife deaths caused by road accidents frequently reported along the stretch.

Tree Felling Suspended, Fresh Consultations Ordered

Dhami also said that while development is essential, no decision would be taken at the cost of public sentiment, environmental protection or the interests of local communities. He directed officials to hold fresh consultations with local residents, public representatives and subject experts.

The Chief Minister said the state government would fully respect the High Court's directions and proceed accordingly. He also announced that the felling of trees under the project would remain suspended until a satisfactory consensus is reached and an atmosphere of trust is established among all stakeholders. Dhami reiterated that the protection of Uttarakhand's natural environment, public sentiment and the state's development are equally important to the government and said all future decisions would be guided by dialogue, consensus and the larger public interest.