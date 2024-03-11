Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Opposition slams Modi government for CAA implementation, questions election-timed move

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the government of attempting to manipulate public perception, particularly after the Supreme Court's rejection of the State Bank of India's plea for an extension in submitting electoral bond data.

    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 8:45 PM IST

    Opposition leaders on Monday (March 11) evening strongly criticized the Modi government for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), questioning the timing of the move just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed skepticism about the government's efficiency, noting the prolonged duration of four years and three months to notify the CAA rules. Ramesh accused the government of attempting to manipulate public perception, particularly after the Supreme Court's rejection of the State Bank of India's plea for an extension in submitting electoral bond data.

    CAA rules now in effect: What is Citizenship Amendment Act & what does it ensure? Key FAQs explained

    "After seeking nine extensions for the notification of the rules, the timing right before the elections is evidently designed to polarize the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam. It also appears to be an attempt to manage the headlines after the Supreme Court’s severe strictures on the Electoral Bonds Scandal," Ramesh added.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to remain calm and avoid rumors, criticizing the delayed notification of CAA rules. "You should have notified rules six months ago. If there are any good things, we always support and appreciate, but if anything is done that is not good for the country, TMC will always raise its voice and oppose it. I know why today's date was chosen before Ramazan," she said.

    Centre notifies Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Earlier in the day, the central government officially notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a move with significant implications for citizenship norms across the nation. The CAA, enacted in December 2019 and enforced on January 10, 2020, has been a contentious issue, sparking widespread protests and debates over its alleged discriminatory nature.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 8:45 PM IST
