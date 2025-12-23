Sanjay Raut confirmed the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS alliance is final, with a formal announcement pending. He said seat-sharing for local body polls in Nashik, Pune, and Thane is complete, and workers of both parties have accepted the decision.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday dismissed any "confusion" over the alliance between his party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), saying that the party workers have accepted the decision, and that just a formal announcement is set to be made.

Shiv Sena-MNS Alliance Finalised

Following a meeting on seat sharing that took place on Monday night, Raut said that the arrangement for Nashik, Pune, Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, and Kalyan-Dombivil has been finalized too. "The alliance has been formed; the final meeting on seat sharing took place last night. Raj and Uddhav need to come together and make the announcement--it will be decided today or tomorrow... Discussions in Nashik are complete. Seat sharing has been finalised in Pune, Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, and Kalyan-Dombivli. We will talk to Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shortly to finalise things," he said.

The workers of both parties have accepted the alliance, and work to fight the local body polls together has already started. "The workers have accepted the alliance. There is no confusion regarding the MNS and Shiv Sena alliance. Workers in Mumbai and other municipalities have started working together; instructions have been given," he said.

Efforts to Include Congress Continue

Earlier on Monday, Raut said that they are making efforts to include Congress, since it is a constituent of the larger Maha VIkas Agadhi (MVA). "Our efforts to bring the Congress party along will continue until the very last moment. The Congress is a constituent party of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. We tried to convince them--we spoke to their leaders in Delhi, and we also communicated with their high command. We are still trying to persuade them, but there is no bitterness between us. Even if they are contesting separately, we are fundamentally united," he said.

Local Body Polls Announced

Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting set to take place on January 16.

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, has dominated the local bodies elections for all 286 municipalities and nagar panchayats. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while congratulating BJP workers for the victory, said that this performance is a "trailer" to the upcoming municipal polls. (ANI)