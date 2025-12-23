Delhi police arrested a Rajasthan man for a cyber fraud using AI to alter QR codes and divert payments. The scam was exposed after Rs 1.40 lakh was siphoned in North Delhi. Police recovered over 100 tampered QR codes from the accused's home.

Delhi police have arrested a man from Rajasthan for carrying out a sophisticated cyber fraud involving tampered QR codes, using artificial intelligence tools to divert digital payments. The arrest was made following a complaint in North Delhi, where two digital transactions amounting to Rs 1.40 lakh were deducted from a customer's bank account but never reached the intended shopkeeper.

Investigation Uncovers Large-Scale Operation

Speaking on the case, North Delhi DCP Raja Banthia said the cyber police registered an FIR after the discrepancy came to light and launched a detailed investigation. "Two transactions totalling Rs 140,000 occurred, but the payment didn't reach the shopkeeper despite being deducted from the customer's account," DCP Banthia said.

He added that investigations traced the suspicious transactions to a bank account linked to the accused, who was later identified, located and arrested from Chaksu in Jaipur district, Rajasthan.

During a search of the accused's residence, police recovered more than 100 tampered QR codes, pointing to a larger and well-planned fraud operation.

Modus Operandi: AI-Altered QR Codes

Explaining the modus operandi, DCP Banthia said the accused would approach vendors online and ask them to share their QR codes for payment. "He would then use AI software to alter the information on the QR codes and send the modified versions back to the vendors via WhatsApp," the DCP Banthia stated.

In several cases, the edited QR codes were automatically saved in the vendors' phone galleries, with the merchant's name changed while the QR code structure remained intact. When customers later made payments using these saved QR codes, the money was diverted to the accused's account instead of the rightful merchant.

More Victims Suspected as Probe Continues

"This method formed the core of his fraud scheme, and we suspect there could be more victims involved," DCP Banthia added.

He further said police suspect more victims may be involved and that the investigation will continue based on the seized devices and analysis of the accused's mobile phone and digital data.