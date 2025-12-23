ECI's draft voter roll for Madhya Pradesh shows 42.74 lakh deletions due to deaths, shifting, and duplication. The state's total electors now stand at 5.31 crore. The final electoral roll will be published on February 21.

After the conclusion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Madhya Pradesh, the Election Commission of India has released the first draft roll of voters released on Tuesday. According to the updated list, 42,74,160 voters name have undergone deletions. The current tally of voters in the state, as of October 27, stands at 5,31,31,983 as of December 23, 2025, down from a total of 5,74,06,143 recorded in October 27, 2025, according to Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh, Ram Pratap Singh Jadon.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Breakdown of Voter Deletions

Among the deleted voters, 8,46,184 voters were found to have died, 8,42,677 voters were found absent/ untraceable (from their place of residence), 22,78,393 voters were shifted elsewhere; and 2,76,961 voters were already enrolled (duplication) and 29,927 others. Apart from this there were around 8.65 lakh unmapped voters, whose names are present in the current electoral roll but data of these voters are not found in the record of 2003. According to the ECI, these voters will be served notices and the have to present the relevant document before Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Assistant ERO.

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Exercise Details

The first phase of the SIR was conducted in Bihar in September, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. The exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. printing and training of officers took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. The claims and appeals by voters to have their names included can be made by the people till January 22. The final electoral roll will be published on February 21. The SIR exercise has been undertaken Madhya Pradesh and 11 other states and Union Territories. Assembly elections in the state are expected to be held in 2028. (ANI)