Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of "treason" for insulting India abroad. In Germany, Rahul Gandhi alleged "vote theft" in elections and a "full-scale assault" on India's institutional framework by the Centre.

Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Treason'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, alleging that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is "engaging in acts of treason," by going abroad and insulting the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Rahul Gandhi engages in acts of treason against the country instead of showing patriotism. No LoP can go abroad and insult the country. While criticising PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi has now started going abroad and insulting the country," the Union Minister told reporters here.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Indian Elections

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi gave a lecture Berlin, Germany, where he levelled "vote theft" allegations in India's electoral list. The Congress leader is on a five day visit to the country. Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Congress won the Haryana Assembly elections in 2024 and the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024 "were not fair."

Claims 'Full-Scale Assault' on Institutional Framework

Addressing the Hertie School on "Politics Is The Art Of Listening", Rahul Gandhi said, "We have won elections in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh. We have been raising issues as far as the fairness of elections in India is concerned. I have done press conferences in India where we have clearly shown without a shadow of a doubt that we won the Haryana election and that we don't feel the Maharashtra elections were fair. There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country. We asked direct questions to the Election Commission."

"A Brazilian woman was there on the voting list 22 times in Haryana... We did not get a response. We fundamentally believe that there is a problem with the electoral machinery in India," he added.

'Investigating Agencies Weaponised', Alleges Congress Leader

He also alleged that the Centre has "weaponised" investigating agencies, suggesting a quid pro quo in which businessmen in India financially support the BJP rather than Opposition parties. He said, "There is a wholesale capture of our institutional framework. Our intelligence agencies, ED and CBI, have been weaponised. ED and CBI have zero cases against the BJP, and most of the political cases are against the people who oppose them. If you are a businessman and try to support the Congress, you are threatened. BJP uses the institutional framework of India as a tool to build political power. Look at the money the BJP has and the Opposition has."

He added that Congress will create a "system of resistance" against the capture of institutions. The Congress leader said, "There is an attack on the democratic system. We have to find ways to counter this. We will create a system of opposition resistance that will succeed. We are not fighting the BJP, but their capture of the Indian institutional structure." (ANI)