Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called opposition protests 'spectacles' of frustration. BJP leader Mrityunjay Tiwari accused the opposition of creating anarchy, targeting the Election Commission, and acting at the behest of foreign powers.

Opposition Protests 'Make No Difference': Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said protests by the Opposition would make no difference, claiming that such demonstrations were a result of frustration. He said the government should continue working for the people, adding that public support would continue.

Speaking to the reporters in Haridwar, CM Sarma said, "When the Opposition is frustrated, they stage such spectacles... It makes no difference. Keep working for the people, and the people will continue to bless you..."

BJP Leader Accuses Opposition of Anarchy, Undermining Democracy

Further, BJP leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said the Constitution gives everyone the right to protest, but no one should create disorder in the name of demonstrations. Tiwari further accused the Opposition of targeting the Election Commission and attempting to undermine democracy and the Constitution. He alleged that the Opposition was acting at the behest of foreign powers.

"In this country, the Constitution grants everyone the right to protest, but no one has the right to create a state of anarchy. A protest cannot mean anarchy... Students should not succumb to pressure or be misled by anyone,” he said. “Initially, you claimed the question paper was leaked and that you were protesting for the students' future; yet, everyone witnessed the ensuing chaos, attacks on the police and harassment of the general public, and you were still forgiven... Now you have started questioning the Election Commission... This is an attempt to trample upon and discredit democracy and the Constitution itself... They are acting at the behest of foreign powers,” Tiwari further said.

His remarks come as CJP has called for a protest on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the SIR exercise. The proposed demonstration comes amid a political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over allegations of "vote chori" and the revision of electoral rolls. (ANI)