A Mumbai couple has won hearts online after choosing an intimate seaside wedding with just eight guests. Krisha Kothari and Varil Shah ditched the big fat Indian wedding for a celebration centred on love

In a country where weddings are often associated with elaborate celebrations, grand venues and hundreds of guests, a Mumbai couple decided to take a different route. Krisha Kothari and Varil Shah exchanged wedding vows in the presence of just eight guests, keeping their special day personal and intimate.

The ceremony took place on the terrace of their family home in Mumbai, overlooking the Arabian Sea. With the city's skyline and the sea providing a picturesque backdrop, the couple created a memorable setting without opting for a large-scale wedding celebration.

Pictures from their wedding were shared by Khush Wedding, an Instagram page that specialises in wedding planning and celebrations. The photographs quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many appreciating the couple's decision to celebrate their relationship on their own terms.

Krisha Kothari And Varil Shah's Wedding Looks And Seaside Decor

Although the guest list was small, the wedding was far from ordinary when it came to its aesthetics. Krisha looked elegant in a red-and-gold Sabyasachi sari, while Varil complemented her appearance in a white-and-gold sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra.

The terrace was transformed into a beautiful wedding setting with white floral arrangements and candles. As the sun began to set, the warm lighting and sea-facing view added to the intimate atmosphere.

Photographs from the ceremony captured several heartfelt moments, including the couple exchanging vows against the Arabian Sea. One particularly memorable frame showed their eight guests gathered around them, cheering and applauding as they celebrated the beginning of their married life.

The celebration demonstrated how a thoughtfully planned setting and a close circle of loved ones can make a wedding memorable without an extravagant guest list.

'Meaning Before Magnitude': Intimate Wedding Wins Social Media Hearts

Sharing the wedding photographs, Khush Wedding highlighted the simplicity of the celebration and described it as a wedding that prioritised meaning over scale. The page also noted how Krisha and Varil had chosen to redefine the traditional idea of a big fat Indian wedding.

The photographs struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised the couple for keeping their celebration limited to the people closest to them.

Several users felt that intimate weddings allow couples to enjoy their special day without the pressure of accommodating a large gathering of relatives, acquaintances and other guests. The celebration also sparked conversations about how weddings do not necessarily need to be grand or expensive to be meaningful.