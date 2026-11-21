PM Modi inaugurated 100 electric buses and development projects worth Rs 34,470 crore in Bihar. Key highlights include the six-lane Nitish Setu bridge and housing for thousands, marking a major boost for the state's infrastructure and transport.

PM Modi Boosts Bihar's Infrastructure and Green Transport

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], November 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off 100 PM-eBuses in Bihar's Vaishali to give a further boost to cleaner public transport in the state, hailing the massive public turnout as a "festival of development" celebrated with the blessings of Chhathi Maiya following the conclusion of the Chhath festival.

Addressing a massive public gathering on the occasion here, Prime Minister Modi lauded the overwhelming turnout, describing the vast crowd as a testament to the people's growing awareness and commitment toward progress. Linking the spirit of the recently concluded Chhath festival to the state's growth trajectory, he termed the occasion a celebration of development.

"I do not believe that a gathering of such immense scale could ever be fully captured by a camera. This vast crowd stands as living proof of a growing awareness and commitment toward development. The great festival of 'Chhath'—a celebration of deep-rooted public faith—has just concluded... Now, with the blessings of Chhathi Maiya, we are here to celebrate a festival of development," PM Modi said.

The rollout of the 100 electric buses is aimed at strengthening urban public transport, reducing pollution, and promoting eco-friendly mobility across the state. During his visit to Vaishali, the Prime Minister also inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore across key sectors, including road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare, and transport.

Among the major highlights of the programme were the dedication of the six-lane 'Nitish Setu' across the River Ganga, connecting Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district, and the Griha Pravesh ceremony for over 26,900 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the six-lane 'Nitish Setu' cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali to the public, describing the naming of the infrastructure project after former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a "tribute from the people of Bihar to his dedication and service." He underscored how the newly inaugurated bridge connecting Kachchi Dargah and Bidupur will ease commuting challenges while boosting agricultural trade, education, and healthcare access between Patna and Vaishali.

"The six-lane cable bridge over the Ganga, connecting Dargah and Bidupur, has been dedicated to the public. In honour of the respected Nitish ji, this modern bridge has been named 'Nitish Setu'. It serves as a tribute from the people of Bihar to his dedication and service. This bridge has reduced both the distance and the challenges of travel between Patna and Vaishali. It will now be easier to transport crops, fruits, vegetables, milk, and dairy products to larger markets. It will also greatly facilitate access to education for the youth and medical care for the elderly...", PM Modi said.