The NGT has issued notices to government bodies after reports highlighted that current water treatment plants cannot effectively remove harmful PFAS 'forever chemicals' from drinking water, sparking urgent health and environmental concerns.

NGT Issues Notices Over Harmful Forever Chemicals in Drinking Water

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Union Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and two research institutions, seeking their responses on concerns over the presence of harmful ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water and the alleged inability of conventional water treatment plants to remove them.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with expert members Dr A. Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, took suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report published in a newspaper on October 15, titled “India’s Water Plants Are Failing to Catch Elusive Forever Chemicals”. In its November 20 order, the tribunal impleaded the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, IIT Madras, CPCB and BIS as respondents and directed them to file their replies by way of affidavits at least one week before the next hearing. The tribunal further directed that any respondent filing its reply directly without routing it through an advocate would have to remain virtually present to assist the tribunal. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 3, 2027.

The tribunal noted that the issue concerns per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), synthetic chemical compounds containing multiple carbon-fluorine bonds, which are used in textile coatings and several industrial products. These chemicals are known for resisting degradation and can remain in the environment for prolonged periods. The NGT observed that studies have detected PFAS in water sources in different parts of India, while the extent of contamination across the country remains unclear. It also noted that commercially available conventional water treatment systems capable of removing these compounds are not yet available.

Referring to a 2025 study published in the journal Hazardous Materials Advances, the tribunal noted that research conducted across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal had established that PFAS contamination in water was a legitimate concern. It also referred to a 2024 study published in Environmental Science Europe, in which researchers from IIT Madras analysed 14 water samples collected between 2022 and 2023 from groundwater, surface water and four stages of a water treatment plant in Chennai. The study found that groundwater samples collected from residential wells near garbage dumps had the highest PFAS levels. It further revealed that concentrations of all eight targeted PFAS compounds in treated water were between 5 per cent and 103 per cent higher than those found in raw water.

The tribunal also took note of research by the University of Hyderabad, which tested 77 types of PFAS in seawater and sewage samples from around Visakhapatnam in July 2026. On the potential health implications, the NGT noted that the mere detection of PFAS in water does not, by itself, establish the level of health risk, which depends on the type of chemical, the dose and duration of exposure and the route of exposure. It referred to a 2025 monograph of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, which classified perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) as carcinogenic to humans and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) as possibly carcinogenic to humans.

The tribunal also highlighted the absence of an adequate database and reliable information on PFAS exposure in India, as pointed out by scientists from CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research. It noted that the Environment Ministry had informed that there was no specific regulation banning PFAS manufacturing and that India currently had no PFAS-specific drinking water limit under the existing IS 10500:2012 standard, which is under revision. The order further noted that BIS has constituted a dedicated working group on emerging contaminants, which is examining PFAS limits and associated contaminants. Scientists have also suggested that there is sufficient evidence to introduce precautionary interim limits for well-studied PFAS compounds.

The NGT observed that the issues raised in the news report indicated possible violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and raised substantial questions concerning compliance with environmental norms. The tribunal also referred to the Supreme Court’s 2021 judgment in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai v. Ankita Sinha, which recognised its power to take up environmental matters suo motu. (ANI)