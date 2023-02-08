'Opposition overtly insinuating the PM': FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Kharge's claims amid Adani row

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the Hindenburg report, claiming that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (February 8) slammed the Congress and said that the Opposition leaders are insinuating Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the Hindenburg-Adani row and pressing their demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

In her reply to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's claims which indirectly referred to Adani, FM Sitharaman said, "It's very smart to say we are giving data, we will corroborate it...but it is completely infused with insinuation against PM Modi and that's what we are objecting to. They are overtly insinuating the PM."

Kharge claimed that the wealth of one of the closest friends of PM Modi increased by 13 times in 2.5 years.

"In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 crore while in 2019 it became Rs 1 lakh crore. What magic happened that suddenly in two years assets worth Rs 12 lakh crores came, is it due to favor of friendship?" he asked.

"If I speak the truth, is it anti-national? I'm not anti-national. I'm more patriotic than anyone here. I'm a 'bhoomi-putra'...You're looting the country and telling me that I'm anti-national," he added.

On Tuesday, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Centre over the Hindenburg report, claiming that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.

He asked how much money Adani has given to the BJP in the last 20 years, including through electoral bonds. Gandhi made a barrage of allegations against Modi in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha as the first Opposition speaker.