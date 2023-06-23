Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Opposition meet in Patna: Congress responds to AAP's ultimatum over Centre's ordinance

    Opposition meet in Patna: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stated today that a decision will be made "before Parliament begins" in response to the Aam Aadmi Party's ultimatum about the subject of the Centre's ordinance.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    The leaders of 16 Opposition parties gathered in Patna on Friday to create a plan for taking on the BJP in the general election in 2019 by forming a unified front. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are among those attending the much awaited meeting, which is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his home.

    However, a day before the meeting, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party issued an ultimatum that put the meeting in jeopardy. The party threatened to boycott the Opposition gathering if the Congress did not commit to opposing the contentious legislation on Delhi services that the Centre had enacted. In response, Mallikarjun Kharge, the head of the Congress, stated on Friday that a choice will be made "before Parliament begins."

    "Opposing it or proposing it does not happen outside, it happens in Parliament. Before Parliament begins, all parties decide what issues they have to work on together. They (AAP) know it and even their leaders come to our all-party meetings. I don't know why there is so much publicity about it outside," the Congress chief said.

    The Supreme Court's judgement, which allowed the Delhi government executive jurisdiction over service-related matters, including the transfers and postings of Delhi government personnel, but not those connected to police, public order, or land, was quickly followed by the introduction of the ordinance by the Centre on May 19. 

    Meanwhile, after being greeted by Nitish Kumar at the Patna airport today, Rahul Gandhi spoke in front of the people and expressed his confidence that his party will win the next legislative elections in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

    The Congress leader declared that the BJP will not be present. Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP, saying, "BJP leaders did a massive campaign in Karnataka, but you saw what happened there." He was criticising the party for its recent defeat in the assembly election in Karnataka.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
