Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' taken into police custody for using obscene language during inauguration event

    Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' has been taken into custody by Valanchery police from his residence in Kochi for allegedly obstructing traffic and using obscene language during a shop inauguration event. 

    Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' taken into police custody for using obscene language during inauguration event anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 9:49 AM IST

    Kochi: Popular YouTuber 'Thoppi' aka Nihad was taken into police custody on Friday from Kochi for allegedly obstructing traffic and using obscene language during an inauguration of a shop recently in Valanchery, Malappuram.  In addition, the police have filed a complaint against the owner of "Pepe Street Fashion," the store that was responsible for organising the event.

    Also read: Kerala Crime Files: When and where to watch Aju Varghese-Lal’s Malayalam series? Read THIS

    Saifuddin, an activist and resident of Valanchery, made a complaint that resulted in the police taking action. He claimed that the national highway had been blocked down for several hours, causing both heavy traffic and loud singing. In response to the complaint, the police on Thursday filed a formal FIR. The police also seized his laptop. 

    A few days ago, there was a lot of debate on social media about the store opening in Valanchery as well as "Thoppi" and his involvement. Many youths, including schoolchildren, had gone to the event to meet the YouTuber.

    The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is pushing for stronger guidelines for social media content in the meantime. They are requesting judicial action against the maker of videos that feature sexism, foul language, and misogyny, citing YouTube user "Thoppi" in particular. The DYFI places special attention on the impact of such content on the next generation, particularly children, who frequently lack appropriate media literacy.

    Also read: Kerala News LIVE: Fake degree certificate: Accused Nikhil Thomas on run for five days; Police intensify search

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 9:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rainfall to continue in Delhi NCR IMD issues yellow alert from June 25 gcw

    Rainfall to continue in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert from June 25

    Opposition meeting 2024 Lok Sabha election strategy on agenda as party leaders set to meet in Patna gcw

    Opposition meeting: 2024 Lok Sabha election strategy on agenda as party leaders set to meet in Patna

    Modi Biden crack the whip on Pakistan over terrorism; say it must not let terror originate from its soil

    Modi, Biden crack the whip on Pakistan over terrorism; say it must not let terror originate from its soil

    India achieving 'big big milestones in roadmap to be semiconductor nation: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    India achieving 'big big milestones' in roadmap to be semiconductor nation: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Kerala news LIVE 23 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Fake degree certificate: Accused Nikhil Thomas on run for five days; Police intensify search

    Recent Stories

    football Jose Mourinho steps down from UEFA Football Board, sends letter to UEFA director osf

    Jose Mourinho steps down from UEFA Football Board, sends letter to UEFA director

    Kerala Crime Files When and where to watch Aju Varghese Lal Malayalam series? Read THIS RBA

    Kerala Crime Files: When and where to watch Aju Varghese-Lal’s Malayalam series? Read THIS

    Rainfall to continue in Delhi NCR IMD issues yellow alert from June 25 gcw

    Rainfall to continue in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert from June 25

    Opposition meeting 2024 Lok Sabha election strategy on agenda as party leaders set to meet in Patna gcw

    Opposition meeting: 2024 Lok Sabha election strategy on agenda as party leaders set to meet in Patna

    Modi Biden crack the whip on Pakistan over terrorism; say it must not let terror originate from its soil

    Modi, Biden crack the whip on Pakistan over terrorism; say it must not let terror originate from its soil

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon