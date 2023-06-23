Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' taken into police custody for using obscene language during inauguration event

Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' has been taken into custody by Valanchery police from his residence in Kochi for allegedly obstructing traffic and using obscene language during a shop inauguration event.

Kochi: Popular YouTuber 'Thoppi' aka Nihad was taken into police custody on Friday from Kochi for allegedly obstructing traffic and using obscene language during an inauguration of a shop recently in Valanchery, Malappuram. In addition, the police have filed a complaint against the owner of "Pepe Street Fashion," the store that was responsible for organising the event.

Saifuddin, an activist and resident of Valanchery, made a complaint that resulted in the police taking action. He claimed that the national highway had been blocked down for several hours, causing both heavy traffic and loud singing. In response to the complaint, the police on Thursday filed a formal FIR. The police also seized his laptop.

A few days ago, there was a lot of debate on social media about the store opening in Valanchery as well as "Thoppi" and his involvement. Many youths, including schoolchildren, had gone to the event to meet the YouTuber.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is pushing for stronger guidelines for social media content in the meantime. They are requesting judicial action against the maker of videos that feature sexism, foul language, and misogyny, citing YouTube user "Thoppi" in particular. The DYFI places special attention on the impact of such content on the next generation, particularly children, who frequently lack appropriate media literacy.

