Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka asserts the Opposition will push for discussions on exam leaks and charitable trust fund issues, stating their primary demand is the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Opposition Demands Pradhan's Resignation, Discussions on Key Issues

Highlighting the massive mobilisation of youth at Jantar Mantar, Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka asserted that the Opposition is determined to push for crucial discussions on examination leaks, charitable trust fund controversies, and the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the Congress MP elaborated the scope of issues the party intends to raise both inside and outside Parliament, adding that the party's main demand has been the resignation of the Education Minister. He said, "We want discussions on paper leak, on the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement, and there are many other issues which we want to discuss. Mainly our demand has been the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Education Minister."

The Congress MP asserted that political pressure will be sustained inside the Parliament until changes are introduced to secure future academic evaluations, adding that there has been no assurance from the government even after the student protest. He said, "Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of students organically came up to Jantar Mantar to come to Parliament... Even after they met JP Nadda, there was no assurance from the government on what has to be done. We will continue to fight in the Parliament, both inside and outside."

The MP further reiterated the primary conditions and objectives driving their ongoing struggle for educational reforms. "We want changes in the education policy, and we want the government to ensure that the paper leak is prevented in future," Saptagiri Ulaka added.

Stormy Start to Monsoon Session

Earlier on Monday, the Monsoon Session of Parliament got off to a stormy start with both Houses being adjourned for the day after Congress-led Opposition members created a ruckus demanding discussions on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to continue till August 13.

New Bills Introduced Amid Ruckus

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, amid Opposition sloganeering. Meghwal moved for leave to introduce the Bill, which seeks to further amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. The proposed legislation seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated by the Centre to increase the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court from 33 to 37.

Apart from the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the government is scheduled to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha. T The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, making any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence.

The Opposition indicated it will press for discussions on the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, and other issues during the session.