Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for THESE areas

The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs and possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places today. On Saturday, the IMD stated that the monsoon is likely to cover both Delhi and Mumbai around the same time within the next two days.

Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai is receiving fresh spells of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts amid the ongoing monsoon in various districts. IMD has issued an orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri.

In addition, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg. The IMD further said that the city received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

According to an IMD official, the rainfall has now made swift progress after a slow start, covering numerous regions including some parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, and some parts of Haryana.

DS Pai, a senior scientist at the IMD had said, "The monsoon may cover entire Maharashtra and some parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan by tomorrow (Sunday)."

In a statement, the IMD had said, "Conditions are favourable for the further advance of the monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, east Rajasthan and Punjab, during the next two days."