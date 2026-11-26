Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to the 26/11 terror attack martyrs at the Gateway of India, reaffirming India's commitment to fighting terrorism and honoring the sacrifice of those who died during the historic tragedy.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday paid tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at a memorial event held at the Gateway of India, saying that the attack was not merely an assault on the Taj Hotel and other targeted locations but an attempt to strike at India's diplomatic community and convey that the entire country was under attack. Fadnavis, along with several other leaders, attended the memorial event marking the anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which several people, including security personnel, lost their lives.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the terrorists had targeted locations where they could kill as many people as possible and sought to send a message that the whole of India was under attack. However, he said the security forces not only stopped the terrorists but also exposed Pakistan's conspiracy by capturing terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive. "The 26/11 attack was not just an attack on the Taj Hotel or the other locations targeted; it was an attack targeting the diplomatic community and big gatherings where they could kill as many people as possible and give a message that the whole of India is under attack, but people in our security forces not only stopped those terrorists, but also tore apart the veil on the conspiracy of Pakistan by capturing Qasab alive," Fadnavis said.

Paying his respects to those who sacrificed their lives in the attack, he said the anniversary should serve as a reminder of the need to ensure that such an incident never takes place in the country again. "Today, on the anniversary of that attack, we all have to make a resolution that we will never let such an attack happen in our country while we pay our deepest gratitude to all the people who sacrificed their lives for this country," he said.

Emphasising Mumbai's resilience in the aftermath of the attacks, Fadnavis said terrorism could not undermine the spirit of the city. "Mumbai didn’t stop then. Mumbai is not stopping now and will never stop in future either. Terrorists cannot demean the spirit of Mumbai," he said. Referring to subsequent security challenges, including the Uri and Pahalgam attacks, the Chief Minister said India would not tolerate attacks on its soldiers and citizens, irrespective of where they occurred. He said the country had demonstrated its resolve to retaliate against attacks. "Whether it's Uri or Pahalgam. India will not tolerate any attacks on its soldiers and citizens, no matter where they happen. India will go inside Pakistan and hit there... We also showed there that we'll strike back and take revenge if attacked," he said.

Stressing the importance of remembering historical events and drawing lessons from them, Fadnavis said societies that forget their history cannot secure their future. "That's why we always need to learn from history and look to the future, because societies that forget their history... They have a present, but they don't have a future," he said. He added that the memorial programme was important not only to remember the events of November 26, 2008, and pay tribute to the martyrs but also to learn lessons while looking ahead. The Chief Minister further said terrorist incidents in Mumbai and the country had ended over the last 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He acknowledged that attempts had been made but said they had been thwarted with the help of the police and security forces. "In the last 12 years in Mumbai or the country. Terrorist incidents have completely ended. Some attempts were made, but they've been completely rooted out. With the help of our police and our soldiers, we've built a secure India," he said.

During his address, Fadnavis also spoke about issues concerning police personnel and their families, acknowledging the work being undertaken by Rahul Dubale through the Police Boys Association to raise matters concerning the police force. He said he had been observing Dubale's efforts for the past 10 years and appreciated his work in raising police-related issues without any personal interest. Fadnavis added that the state government was making efforts to address these concerns and had already resolved several issues. Referring to housing for police personnel residing in the BDD chawls, the Chief Minister said that when he first became Chief Minister, the state government had submitted an affidavit before the Bombay High Court stating that police personnel should also receive housing benefits if other residents of the chawls were being provided houses. "When I first became Chief Minister, we submitted an affidavit to the Hon'ble High Court stating that if we were providing houses to the other residents of the BDD chawls, then the police there should also be given houses, and we went ahead and did that," he said. He assured that the remaining issues raised during the programme would also be addressed.

Fadnavis, who has also held the Home portfolio, said that the state had undertaken significant police recruitment during his tenure, claiming that more recruitment had taken place under his watch than under any other Home Minister in the state's history. He added that the ongoing recruitment process could potentially set a national record. The Chief Minister said the state government continued to take decisions concerning police recruitment, training, the welfare of police personnel and support for their families. She added that while such decisions had to comply with rules and laws and take into account their implications for other government employees, the police force needed to be treated with special consideration.

Concluding his address, Fadnavis congratulated Dubale on the launch of a cardiac ambulance for police families and assured the Police Boys Association of his personal support in its efforts to work for police personnel across Maharashtra. "I assure them that I will personally make sure they get whatever help they need while they continue to serve the police selflessly," he said. Fadnavis concluded by paying his respects to the martyrs and saying, "Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra." This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world.