This Live Blog has ended. Continue to watch the Operation Sindoor debate in the Parliament in the link below:
- Home
- India
- Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: EAM Jaishankar Enlists India's New Normal, Reiterates Terror and Talks Not Possible Together
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: EAM Jaishankar Enlists India's New Normal, Reiterates Terror and Talks Not Possible Together
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Parliament on Monday began debating the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor after a week of disruptions, with senior leaders from both the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Opposition set to participate in discussions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: WATCH Operation Sindoor Debate in Parliament
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Tears Into Opposition For Siding With Foreign Voices Over EAM Jaishankar (WATCH)
Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Opposition in Parliament for trusting foreign countries more than India's EAM during the Operation Sindoor debate, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the operation as historic and effective.
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacts to Jaishankar's statement
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: 'No secret deals, not an Olympic visit'
Addressing speculation about his visit to China, Jaishankar clarified, “I didn’t go to China for the Olympics or secret deals. I went there to make India’s stand very clear on terrorism, trade, and de-escalation.”
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Jaishankar slams Congress over Maldives ties
"We have just come back from Maldives. The day before yesterday, PM Modi was the Guest of Honour at their Independence Day. It is the same country that, during their (Congress) time, forced an Indian company to leave an airport, that country today has invited India to build two new airports," S Jaishankar said during his speech in the Lok Sabha.
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Amit Shah intervenes once again, slams Oppn for disrupting Jaishankar's speech
Amit Shah was once again forced to intervene during S Jaishankar's speech and slam at the Opposition as they disrupted the external affairs ministers. He asked, “Does it suit the Opposition interrupt the speech from the treasury side?”
“They should explain to their leaders not to interrupt, otherwise we won't be able to make our leaders understand,” Shah said.
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Amit Shah predicts Opposition will stay in the minority for 20 years
During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Union home minister Amit Shah took a strong swipe at the Opposition, accusing them of lacking faith in India’s External Affairs Minister while trusting foreign nations.
“I have an objection that they (Opposition) don’t have faith in a foreign minister, but they have faith in some other country,” Shah said. “I can understand the importance of foreign relations in their party. But this doesn’t mean that all the things of their party should be imposed here in the House.”
Shah added pointedly, “This is the reason why they are sitting there (opposition benches), and will remain sitting there for the next 20 years.”
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: WATCH: S Jaishankar's Speech In Lok Sabha
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Amit Shah lashes out at Opposition amid Jaishankar's speech
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: 'No phone call between PM Modi and Trump from April 22 to June 17'
Addressing the questions raised by opposition parties over US involvement in the India-Pakistan ceasefire, Jaishankar clarified that Vice President JD Vance had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9, wherein the PM made it very clear that if an attack happens, India will hit back. "India foiled that massive attack. Our response was delivered," he said.
Further, Jaishankar noted that the Centre had received phone calls on May 10, saying Pakistan was ready to cease the fire. "India said that if Pakistan is ready, the request needs to come from them, at DGMO level," he added.
Jaishankar clarified that at no point, was there any intervention from the US. “There was no phone call between PM Modi and (Donald) Trump from April 22 to June 17.”
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Ensured TRF was tagged as terror group: Jaishankar credits US support after Pahalgam attack
Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar said, “The US was a crucial partner in our fight against terrorism. It ensured that TRF was tagged as a terror group after the Pahalgam attack.”
Jaishankar noted that the move to formally designate TRF under international terror frameworks was an essential part of India’s post-attack strategy. “This was not just a military operation, it was backed by sustained global diplomacy,” he said.
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: 'UNSC backed India’s stance after Pahalgam attack'
“Our goals were to get an endorsement from the UNSC on the need for accountability and to bring to justice those who perpetrated the attack,” Jaishankar said during a discussion on Operation Sindoor.
Referring to the UNSC statement issued on April 25, Jaishankar highlighted that the Council “condemned in the strongest terms” the terrorist attack and reaffirmed that “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.”
Crucially, the UNSC statement “underlined the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism to account,” he said.
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: 'Centre’s diplomatic task was to shape the global understanding of the Pahalgam incident'
Jaishankar said the government’s diplomatic task was to shape the global understanding of the Pahalgam incident and Pakistan’s continued use of terrorism as state policy.
“We highlighted Pakistan’s long-standing support for cross-border terrorism and how this particular attack was intended to target Jammu and Kashmir’s economy and provoke communal discord across India,” he said.
India, he added, made a concerted effort to build global consensus around Pakistan’s pattern of destabilising activities in the region.
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Cabinet committee on security approves major retaliatory steps: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha
Dr Jaishankar said a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was held on April 23, shortly after the Pahalgam attack that killed five Indian soldiers. The CCS approved a series of immediate actions aimed at sending a strong message to Pakistan.
The decisions taken were:
- Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 to be held in abeyance until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably” stops supporting cross-border terrorism.
- Closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect.
- Suspension of SARC visa exemption for Pakistani nationals.
- Expulsion of Defence, Naval, and Air advisors of the Pakistani High Commission in India, declaring them persona non grata.
- Reduction in the size of the Pakistani High Commission, bringing down staff from 55 to 30 members.
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: 'India’s response to Pakistan won’t stop at Operation Sindoor’
External affairs minister S Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha that India’s response to cross-border terrorism from Pakistan will go beyond Operation Sindoor.
"India's response to terrorism emanating from across the border will not end with Operation Sindoor," Jaishankar said during the debate on the recent rescue mission. "We will take whatever action is necessary to protect our citizens and interests."
He also confirmed that visa restrictions for Pakistani nationals will remain in place. “These measures are part of our broader strategy to deal with the threat of terrorism,” he added.
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Who imagined Bahawalpur, Muridke would go down like this? EAM asks Oppn
Slamming the opposition for its criticism over the Pahalgam attack and the response for it, EAM S Jaishankar asked "Which one of you imaged that their bases like Bahawalpur and Muridke would go down like this?"
He noted how before the Modi regime, the idea of destroying these bases was dismissed.
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: Zero tolerance for terror, right to self-defence, says EAM Jaishankar in Lok Sabha
External affairs minister S Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha, outlining India's diplomatic strategy following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor.
“Our task through diplomatic approach was to shape the global understanding of the Pahalgam attack,” Jaishankar said. “Our messages were two: zero tolerance of terrorism and the right to defend ourselves.”
Jaishankar said these messages were conveyed firmly to the international community, helping build support for India’s counter-terrorism actions.
He further added, “Operation Sindoor achieved its objectives. The safe rescue of Indian nationals was carried out under difficult conditions, and the mission reflected India’s capabilities and commitment.”
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: S Jaishankar begins speaking in Lok Sabha
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is speaking in the Operation Sindoor debate in the lower house of the Parliament
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: ‘Tharoor speaks well, but his party won’t let him speak for India’
BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda took a veiled dig at Congress leadership in the Lok Sabha, saying the party does not allow some of its best voices to speak freely in favour of the country.
“It would have been fun if you (Congress) had given a free hand,” Panda said during a discussion on Operation Sindoor. “Many of your leaders speak really well. My friend Shashi Tharoor speaks really well, but his leadership does not allow him to speak on behalf of the party.”
Panda, however, added that he was pleased to hear Tharoor speak in favour of India during a recent issue. “I felt really good that no one could stop him from speaking in favour of the country,” he said.
Operation Sindoor Monsoon Session Debate LIVE Updates: ‘Operation Mahadev underway in J&K; terrorist involved in Pahalgam attack eliminated’
BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda informed the House about an ongoing counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir named Operation Mahadev.
“As we were debating this issue today, some of us must have seen in the news that an Operation Mahadev is being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir targeted at terrorists, and it appears that at least one of those eliminated today was involved in the Pahalgam attack,” Panda said.