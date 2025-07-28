During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Union home minister Amit Shah took a strong swipe at the Opposition, accusing them of lacking faith in India’s External Affairs Minister while trusting foreign nations.

“I have an objection that they (Opposition) don’t have faith in a foreign minister, but they have faith in some other country,” Shah said. “I can understand the importance of foreign relations in their party. But this doesn’t mean that all the things of their party should be imposed here in the House.”

Shah added pointedly, “This is the reason why they are sitting there (opposition benches), and will remain sitting there for the next 20 years.”