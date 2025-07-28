Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Opposition in Parliament for trusting foreign countries more than India's EAM during the Operation Sindoor debate, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the operation as historic and effective.

Parliament witnessed a charged debate on Monday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke strongly about Operation Sindoor. While Rajnath Singh praised the armed forces, Shah launched a sharp attack on the Opposition for allegedly favouring foreign voices over India's leadership.

While S Jaishankar was briefing the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, especially when he was dismissing US President Trump's repeated claims that he used trade to stop the two sides from fighting, Opposition started making noise. To this, Amit Shah objected and said 'they (Opposition) don't have faith in an Indian Foreign Minister but they have faith in some other country'.

Amit Shah hits out at Opposition over trust issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at the Opposition for questioning the handling of the operation.

“They don’t trust India’s own foreign minister but believe in foreign countries,” Shah said in a pointed remark.

He accused the Opposition of being influenced by foreign interests and warned that this attitude was one reason they continued to sit on the opposition benches, saying:

"I can understand the importance of foreign in their party. But this doesn't mean that all the things of their party should be imposed here in the House. “This is exactly why they are where they are and will stay there for the next 20 years.”

He also said that the role of foreign relations in the Opposition’s thinking was clearly affecting how they saw national security issues, even inside Parliament.

Rajnath Singh calls Operation Sindoor 'historic'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opened the debate in the Lok Sabha, describing Operation Sindoor as a bold and well-planned military action.

He said the operation, carried out by the Indian armed forces on May 6 and 7, was a strong reply to terrorism and a reflection of India's commitment to protect its people and sovereignty.

“Operation Sindoor was not just a military effort, but a message to the world that India will act against terrorism without hesitation,” Singh said.

He added that a detailed study was done before launching the mission and that care was taken to avoid harm to civilians.

Singh thanked the soldiers for their courage and said, “Our jawans are always ready to sacrifice for the nation, and this Parliament honours their bravery.”

Political clash likely to continue

Shah's remarks have further increased tensions between the ruling party and the Opposition in Parliament. While the government has praised the armed forces and presented Operation Sindoor as a major success, the Opposition continues to demand more transparency and details.

The debate is expected to continue in the coming days, with both sides standing firm on their positions.

Operation Sindoor may have ended on the battlefield, but its political echoes are still being felt in Parliament. As leaders debate over trust, policy, and national pride, one thing is clear: the issue of national security will remain at the centre of political discussions for the days to come.