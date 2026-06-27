Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Pawan Khera questioned the govt on Operation Sindoor after the names of 6 slain soldiers were added to the National War Memorial, contradicting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's earlier claim of zero casualties.

After the names of six security personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor were etched at the National War Memorial, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said that if there are some other facts, the government should squarely put them on the table of Parliament during the ensuing monsoon session.

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Manish Tewari Questions Discrepancy

In a post on X, he referred to a speech by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the debate on the Operation Sindoor "@rajnathsingh ji during the debate on Operation Sindoor said that no harm was caused to any Indian Solider during operation Sindoor. Was he oblivious of the facts when he addressed Parliament ? 13 months later Government releases names of six soldier killed during Operation Sindhoor, namely Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Murali Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, and Indian Air Force Sergeant Surendra Kumar.," he said.

"Why the unnecessary & exaggerated Machismo then ? In a kinetic action casualties do happen why obfuscate the facts and dissimulate and that too to Parliament?- the Supreme legislative institution of the nation If there are some other facts pertaining to Operation Sindoor- government should squarely put them on the table of Parliament during the ensuing monsoon session without demur," the Congress MP added. "In conflict you inflict damage but also suffer damage in turn. That is the nature of war and it has been so since times immemorial. India has the capacity to absorb the truth but the truth needs to be told in full," he said.

Pawan Khera Slams Defence Minister

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday launched a sharp critique of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. In a post on X, Khera shared a clip of Rajnath Singh's parliamentary speech regarding Operation Sindoor, stressing that there are "only two possibilities" in the matter following recent developments concerning India's counter-strike against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.

Khera noted that either the Defence Minister lacks knowledge about the ministry he leads, which places a "grave question mark" on his capability, or, despite knowing the facts, Rajnath Singh chose to "mislead Parliament". "Either Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was unaware, when addressing Parliament, that six soldiers had already been martyred. If that is the case, it raises a grave question mark over the minister, who lacks knowledge of the very ministry he leads. Or else, he knew the truth and yet chose to mislead Parliament. That is even more serious, because it proves that this government lies to the nation--oaths and all--in the temple of democracy. Whichever is true, some facts remain unchanged".

The names of the six Indian security personnel who died during the four-day armed operation against Pakistan in May 2025 have been etched at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. (ANI)