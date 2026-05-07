AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and PM Modi paid tribute to the Indian armed forces on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor. They praised the valour of the soldiers in responding to the Pahalgam terror attack and delivering a firm message on terrorism.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday paid tribute to the Indian armed forces on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, praising the bravery and valour of the soldiers. In a post on X, Kejriwal said the courage of the Indian Army had brought pride to the nation and delivered a strong message to terrorists responsible for attacks against the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, my deepest salutations to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army. Your unparalleled valour has held the nation's head high with pride," he said.

He further said the operation demonstrated that terrorists would not be spared, even if they were hiding in Pakistan. "Your bravery has shown those cowardly terrorists the consequences of carrying out terrorist attacks on our country. Even hiding in Pakistan, the terrorists cannot escape the strikes of India Mata's brave sons," Kejriwal said.

He concluded the post with "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

PM Modi Hails India's Firm Response to Terrorism

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and reaffirmed the country's commitment to protecting national security. Marking one year of the operation, the Prime Minister praised the courage, precision and professionalism of the Indian armed forces in responding to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during Operation Sindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour. Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security."

"It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces. At the same time, it showcased the growing jointness among our forces and underlined the strength that India's quest for self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to our Anational security. Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem," the post read.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi changed his display picture on X to "Operation Sindoor" as a tribute to the courage and valour of the Indian armed forces on the anniversary of the military operation.

What was Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people lost their lives. In response, Indian armed forces carried out strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to official information, Indian forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen during the operation, killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, triggering a four-day military confrontation between the two countries. India retaliated by targeting radar installations in Lahore and facilities near Gujranwala. Hostilities came to an end after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted the Indian DGMO, following which a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10, 2025. (ANI)