According to government sources, India reached out to several major countries, including the US, UK, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to brief them on the military action.

In a decisive military response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Indian armed forces early Wednesday launched precision missile strikes on nine terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Bahawalpur, a known stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

The Defence Ministry confirmed the strikes were part of ‘Operation Sindoor’, describing them as "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature." The operation targeted terror infrastructure involved in planning attacks against India.

Global Briefing: India Informs Major Powers

"Senior Indian officials have spoken to their counterparts in a number of countries to brief them on the steps taken by India," a source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Barbaric Attack Prompted Swift Action

The strikes came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen dead and triggered widespread condemnation.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered," the Defence Ministry said.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," it added.

Targeted Strikes, No Military Installations Hit

In its official statement, the Defence Ministry clarified that the strikes were carefully executed to avoid escalating the conflict.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the statement read.

"No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution."

Pakistan Reacts, calls it an “Act of War”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the Indian strikes, terming them as an "act of war." He asserted that "Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply."

Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that the Indian strikes hit Kotli and Muzaffarabad in PoK and Bahawalpur in Punjab.

"All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India's airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan," he told ARY News.

"Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered," he warned.

Top Brass Monitored Strikes; Military on High Alert

Sources said that India's top military leadership closely monitored the operation, and all air defence units have been put on alert along the border with Pakistan.

Following the operation, the Indian Army posted on ‘X’: "Justice is Served."

PM Modi Gave Armed Forces Full Freedom

The strikes followed a high-level meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29, where he granted the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to choose the mode, timing, and targets of the response.

"Modi also emphasised the national resolve to deal a 'crushing blow to terrorism'," a source noted.

In a post on 'X', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the operation, writing: "Long live Mother India! (Bharat Mata Ki Jai)."