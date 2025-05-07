Codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', the mission aimed to eliminate top terror leaders from Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke, as per sources.

The Indian armed forces early Wednesday launched precision missile strikes on nine terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Bahawalpur, a known stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit. The decisive military response comes in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives on April 22.

The Defence Ministry confirmed the strikes were part of ‘Operation Sindoor’, describing them as "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature." The operation targeted terror infrastructure involved in planning attacks against India.

The operation was carefully calibrated—focused, non-escalatory, and designed to avoid Pakistani military installations. India, in an official statement, said it has exercised restraint in both the selection of targets and the method of execution. The strikes hit a total of nine locations believed to be involved in orchestrating attacks against India.

The operation involved a coordinated, multi-domain assault—both land and sea-borne—executed jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. All forces were actively engaged, and notably, no Indian jet was lost during the strikes, sources told India Today.

Codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', the mission aimed to eliminate top terror leaders from Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke, as per sources.

Nine locations were identified and targetted. All strikes on terror camps were successful. The nine locations were:

Bahawlpur: 100 km inside Pakistan

Muridke: 30 km inside Pakistan

Gulpur: 35 km inside Pakistan

Sawai Camp: 30 km inside Pakistan

Bilal Camp: Distance not specified

Kotli Camp: 15 km inside PoK

Barnala Camp:10 km inside PoK

Sarjal Camp: 8 km inside PoK

Mehmoona Camp: 15 km inside PoK

Operation Sindoor targeted key infrastructure of three major terrorist organizations:

- Four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facilities

- Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) installations

- Two Hizbul Mujahideen locations

The strikes, utilising special precision munitions, were carried out at multiple locations.

What India Said

An official press release said the Indian Army said terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," the release said.

Further, the official release said that it has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack.

“It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them. Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India,” it added.