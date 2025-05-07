India launches 'Operation Sindoor', striking nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam attack.

In a strong response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Bahawalpur—known to be a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

The strikes were part of a covert military offensive named 'Operation Sindoor', as confirmed by the Indian Army in a statement released at 1:44 am.

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Army said.

"The actions by the Indian Armed forces have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature," it added.

The statement emphasized that no Pakistani military installations were targeted, underlining New Delhi’s intent to specifically dismantle terror infrastructure.

"India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the Army further stated.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed Indian missile strikes at Kotli and Muzaffarabad in PoK, and Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Speaking to ARY News channel, Chaudhry said: "Some time ago, India launched air strikes in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air."

He claimed that the strikes were launched from within Indian airspace, and none of the jets crossed into Pakistani territory.

"All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India's airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan," he added.

Warning of retaliation, Chaudhry said: "Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered."

Response to Pahalgam Carnage

The Indian Army said the strikes were in direct retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered," the statement read.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable."

Sources revealed that India's top military brass, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, monitored the execution of the operation closely.

During a high-level meeting on April 29, Modi had granted the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to determine the nature, targets, and timing of the response.

Modi also emphasised the national resolve to deal a "crushing blow to terrorism."