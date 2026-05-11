Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hailed PM Modi's resolve on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, India's stunning response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The tri-services operation dismantled terror infrastructure in Pakistan with precision, says the report.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta remembered the impact of the Pahalgam terror attack on the country and said that the entire nation "seemed to shudder in shock" when the tragedy broke out and the terrorist "unleashed a bloodbath." Speaking at an event commemorating the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Delhi CM saluted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "unwavering resolve", "steadfast commitment", and "profound love for the nation", adding that India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack stunned the whole world. "It was that day, April 22nd, when this tragedy struck; the day terrorists unleashed a bloodbath. The entire nation seemed to shudder in shock... The surviving sisters recounted exactly what those jihadists said, what they uttered, and how, right before their very eyes, they slaughtered their loved ones. I salute our PM Modi, his unwavering resolve, his steadfast commitment, and his profound love for the nation, for he did not hesitate for a single moment before taking a decision that left the entire world stunned. That is precisely why, when 'Operation Sindoor' was executed, it was led by two daughters of this nation," the Delhi CM said.

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Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Retaliation

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose. Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. India's retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage. Operational ethics were central to the mission, and restraint was exercised to avoid civilian harm.

In the aftermath of Operation SINDOOR, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India's comprehensive and multilayered air defence architecture. Central to this success was the Integrated Command and Control Strategy (ICCS), which facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment, and interception across multiple domains.

Seamless Tri-Services Synergy

In every single domain of Operation Sindoor there was operational synergy between the forces and fully supported by the Government, agencies and departments. The operation unfolded across land, air, and sea--a seamless demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Role of the Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a crucial role in delivering precision strikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan. It conducted high-impact air operations on targets such as the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahimyar Khan Air Base, with visual evidence of damage presented during official briefings. The Air Force's robust air defence environment proved pivotal in protecting Indian airspace during retaliatory drone and UAV attacks from across the border. The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile system and legacy platforms like the Pechora and OSA-AK were deployed effectively in a layered defence grid. The IAF's Integrated Air Command and Control System enabled real-time coordination of air assets, allowing Indian forces to neutralise aerial threats efficiently and maintain net-centric operations throughout the conflict.

Indian Army's Defensive Prowess

Simultaneously, the Indian Army demonstrated its preparedness and effectiveness in both defensive and offensive roles. The Army's air defence units worked in tandem with the Air Force, deploying a wide array of systems ranging from shoulder-fired MANPADS and LLAD guns to long-range SAMs. These units were instrumental in countering waves of drones and loitering munitions launched by Pakistan. Despite Pakistan's unrelenting efforts to inflict damage, Indian forces succeeded in ensuring the security of both military and civilian infrastructure.

Indian Navy's Maritime Dominance

The Indian Navy played a critical role in asserting maritime dominance during Operation SINDOOR. Operating as a composite networked force, the Navy deployed its Carrier Battle Group (CBG) equipped with MiG-29K fighter jets and airborne early warning helicopters. This ensured persistent surveillance and real-time identification of threats across the maritime domain. The CBG maintained a powerful air defence shield that prevented hostile aerial incursions, especially from the Makran coast. The Navy's presence created a strong deterrent and effectively bottled-up Pakistani air elements along their western seaboard, denying them any operational space. Naval pilots conducted round-the-clock sorties, further demonstrating India's readiness and strategic reach in the region. The Navy's ability to establish uncontested control over the seas also validated its anti-missile and anti-aircraft defence capabilities in a complex threat environment.

BSF's Role on the Border

During Operation Sindoor, the Border Security Force (BSF) also played a critical role in thwarting a major infiltration attempt along the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. BSF troops noticed suspicious movement in the early hours and swiftly responded, leading to a heavy exchange of fire. In the ensuing encounter, the BSF successfully neutralised at least two infiltrators and recovered arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores. The operation underscored the BSF's vigilance, operational preparedness, and its crucial role in maintaining border security during heightened tensions.

Operation Sindoor was thus not just a tactical success but a strategic statement. (ANI)