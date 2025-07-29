PM Modi accused Congress of not supporting the armed forces and appeasing terrorists. He highlighted international support for India's actions and his firm stance against Pakistan, referencing a conversation with the US Vice President JD Vance.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 29 launched a scathing attack on Congress for doubting the Indian Army's efforts during Operation Sindoor. He said that Vice President of the United States JD Vance tried calling him for an hour, but he could not take the call because he was in a meeting with the Indian Army. He said that the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 was not just a brutal act but a planned conspiracy to spread violence and trigger riots across India. Modi added India’s armed forces were given complete freedom during Operation Sindoor and that the terrorists behind the crime was severely punished in just 22 minutes.

PM Modi said India’s strikes after the Pahalgam terror attack destroyed key terror hubs in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur and Muridke, and that “Made in India” drones and missiles exposed Pakistan’s defence systems. Congress party came under heavy criticism, when PM Modi claimed they did not support India’s armed forces. “A lot was said about foreign policy and global support, which we did receive. But sadly, the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers did not get support from the Congress party,” he said.



The Prime Minister blamed Congress governments for the rise in terrorism, accusing them of appeasement and weak leadership. He said some Congress leaders even supported Afzal Guru and expressed sympathy for terrorists, while poor governance led to repeated terror attacks and civilian deaths across India.

Top Quotes from PM Modi on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha

On India's Perspective: "I stand here to present India's side before this House. Those who don't see India's side, I stand here to show them a mirror.”

On Pahalgam Terror Attack: “The cruel incident that happened in Pahalgam on April 22 was a conspiracy to spread riots in India. This was a well-thought-out attempt to throw India into the fire of violence. I thank the countrymen that the country foiled that conspiracy with unity.”

On Indian Army and Operation Sindoor: "Indian Armed Forces were given a free hand. They were told to decide the when, where and how...They avenged 22nd April with precision attacks within 22 minutes. We are proud that terrorists were punished, and it was such a punishment that the terrorist masterminds have sleepless nights even to this day. Operation Sindoor is ongoing."

On Pakistan's Nuclear Threats: “Right after Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pakistan Forces had this idea that India would indeed take a major action. They started making nuclear threats. On the intervening night of 6-7 May, India took action just as decided. Pakistan could not do anything. Many Pakistani airbases are now in ICU. If Pakistan dares to act recklessly, it will be given a strong and fitting response.”

On India's Approach Against Terrorism: “If a terrorist attack happens, India will hit back in its own way, at a time and place of its choosing. There will be no more difference between terror masterminds and those giving them political cover. This new normal has been set by India. 'Sindoor se leke Sindhu tak' (a reference to Indus Water Treaty), we have taken action against Pakistan.”

On Congress: “We received global support. But unfortunately, the valour of the brave jawans of my country did not get the support of Congress. Just 3-4 days after the 22nd April attack, Congress leaders began questioning ‘Where is the 56-inch chest?’ and ‘Where has Modi disappeared? They were shaping their politics even in the murder of innocent people in Pahalgam. Congress is under Pakistan's remote control: it believes only what Pakistan says.”

On Donald Trump's Mediation Claim: “No leader in the world told India to stop its operation. On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was that if Pakistan has this intention, it will cost them a lot. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond by launching a big attack. This was my answer.”

On Indus Water Treaty: “The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty ignored Indian farmers and harmed development. Then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru accepted Pakistan's unfair demands, preventing desilting of Indian dams and stalling major water and power projects in western India for decades.”



