External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar criticized previous governments' Pakistan policies, arguing they weakened India's stance against terrorism.

In a sharp and unapologetic speech in the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday (July 30) tore into the UPA-era policies on Pakistan, accusing them of weakening India's global position on terrorism. Speaking during a discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack, Jaishankar invoked history, diplomacy, and recent strategic successes to assert that the current government has redefined India’s response to cross-border terror.

The remarks came just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared in the Lok Sabha that no foreign power had pressured him to stop Operation Sindoor.

‘You Self-Hyphenated India and Pakistan. How Will the World Take You Seriously?’

Referring to past diplomatic decisions, Jaishankar accused previous governments of blurring the lines between victims and perpetrators of terror.

“When major terror incidents happened, the world saw how India responded and that set global perception. But within three months, we condemned terrorism and resumed composite dialogue,” he said.

He cited the July 2009 meeting where India allegedly downplayed its position by equating terrorism's impact on both nations, adding,

“We had concluded that more was to be gained by not attacking Pakistan than attacking it.”

Indus Water Treaty and Nehru’s ‘Appeasement Politics’

Linking today's challenges to post-Independence policies, Jaishankar trained his guns on Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Then PM said that the Indus Water Treaty was a sign of goodwill and friendship. But we have only had terrorism and hatred. Mr. Nehru cared about Pakistani Punjab farmers and not those in Kashmir and Rajasthan,” Jaishankar said, framing the treaty as an early example of strategic misjudgment.

TRF Named in UN Report, a First for India

Highlighting the diplomatic strides under the Modi government, Jaishankar pointed out that India's efforts have paid off on the global stage.

“We brought terrorism to global forums like BRICS, QUAD, and the UNSC. For the first time, the UN report mentions TRF [The Resistance Front], which member states have noted,” he said.

He added, “We have got it on record at the UN that TRF is LeT’s proxy and was responsible for Pahalgam.”

‘No Calls Between Mr. Trump and PM Modi During Operation Sindoor’

Jaishankar pushed back against Opposition insinuations of foreign pressure or secret diplomacy during the operation.

“There was no leader anywhere in the world who told India to stop Operation Sindoor. There were no calls between Prime Minister and President Trump from April 12 to June 12,” he clarified.

He confirmed that while the US Vice President had warned of an impending attack from Pakistan, PM Modi had assured a strong response.

“If Pakistan wanted us to stop, they should’ve requested it via DGMO channels.”

‘No Secret Meetings in China, Only the China Guru Does That’

Taking a dig at the Congress, Jaishankar dismissed rumours of backdoor diplomacy with China.

“All my meetings are public. I made no secret agreements. Only the ‘China guru’ does this,” he said, referring indirectly to Rahul Gandhi.

He also said that India's talks with China now revolve around mutual respect and national interest, not appeasement.