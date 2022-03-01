Op Ganga: Spicejet to fly home Indians awaiting evacuation in Slovakia

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will board a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft of SpiceJet airlines which will fly him down to Kosice in Slovakia where a group of Indian nationals are awaiting evacuation.

To note, Rijiju is travelling to Kosice as the Narendra Modi government's Special Envoy to oversee the evacuation from Slovakia. Flight SG 9523 will take off from New Delhi at 3:30 pm and is expected to land at Kosice at 7:50 pm.

The Boeing 737 MAX special flight will fly to Kosice in Slovakia from New Delhi. The return flight will be routed via Kutaisi, Georgia. The return flight SG 9524 will take off at 5:50 PM on Wednesday but stop for a technical halt at Kutaisi in Georgia. The flight will take off in the wee hours of Thursday and arrive in Delhi at 7:40 am.

This would be the second evacuation flight being operated by SpiceJet under Operation Ganga after a special flight that left on Monday night for Budapest from New Delhi to evacuate the stranded citizens. The airline is in talks with the government authorities to operate more evacuation flights in the coming days.