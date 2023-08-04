Operation FoSCoS: Over 10000 food outlets checked in 3 days in Kerala; notices sent to 217 outlets

The Food Safety Department is attempting to raise awareness of the fact that food businesses and traders would need licenses rather than just registration through the special initiative. All districts will hold license fairs to streamline the application procedure.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Food Safety department launched a special drive on August 1 for the immediate issue of the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) license to applicants. As part of the drive, Health Minister Veena George said that 10,545 food outlets were inspected in the last three days and the department has taken steps to stop the operation of 2305 establishments that were operating without license. On Thursday (Aug 3), 1,357 outlets were inspected in four districts- Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts.

The department sent notices to 217 businesses that were operating without a license and 187 registered businesses were sent notice to obtain a license. The Minister also said that 389 establishments have been suspended for operating without a license. As the license registration verification is going on, the minister requested that all the establishments which have not obtained the license should take steps to obtain it immediately. It is mandatory for all businesses selling food and food items to obtain a license.

If for some reason an applicant does not obtain the FoSCoS license within 30 days of applying, they will immediately receive the auto-generated license in their email.

Operation FoSCoS aims to make sure that all food company owners in the State have active licenses to do business here. The FSSAI registration cannot be used in lieu of a license to operate a food business. Small-scale food vendors are permitted to operate if they have registered with the FSSAI. The FoSCoS license application process is transparent and just requires the most basic documents.