Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticises the fuel price hike, sarcastically telling BJP supporters to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' for prices to drop by Rs 10. He said those who voted for the BJP must now bear the financial brunt of their choice.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday mocked the BJP supporters while criticising the Centre over the fresh fuel price hike. Speaking to reporters on the steep revision of petrol and diesel prices, Raut said the hike was bound to happen.

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"What's new in it? This was bound to happen. If you are a BJP supporter, just chant 'Jai Shri Ram,' and the price will drop by Rs 10. That is precisely the mantra of the BJP. Chant 'Jai Shri Ram', and you will get everything you desire," Raut said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also targeted those who voted the ruling party into power, suggesting they must now bear the financial brunt of their political choices. "Those who voted for the BJP should sit back and relax," he added.

Fuel Prices Hiked Across Metros

Raut's scathing remarks follow a fresh wave of price increases for essential commodities across major metro cities, triggering intense political and economic scrutiny across states.

The fuel prices across the country witnessed a sharp increase today, as petrol and diesel rates were hiked by an average of 90 paise per litre. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre. This marks the second increase in fuel rates in less than a week. Earlier, the central government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15 across the country.

Global Energy Crisis and West Asia Conflict

These hikes come amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz. The Brent oil prices have been at a record high in the wake of the US-Israel and Iran war, which began on February 28 this year. The Brent oil price has been hovering over USD 100 per barrel as the US and Iran are attempting to mediate for a long-term ceasefire in the region. The widening of the ambit of the war engulfed the West Asian countries, which are major suppliers of fuel.

However, India has maintained that there is no shortage of fuel and has adequate energy supplies.