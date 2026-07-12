Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said the JPC is in Lucknow for 'One Nation One Election' consultations. The committee is finalising its report on bills for simultaneous polls, due by July 17 after consulting various stakeholders nationwide.

Union Minister and Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) member Parshottam Rupala on Sunday said that the committee members were in Lucknow for consultations regarding the One Nation One Election. He added that the JPC Chairman would provide details about the discussions.

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Speaking to the reporters, Rupala said, "We have come here as members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee formed regarding the One Nation One Election. Our Chairman will provide you with all the details concerning that matter..."

JPC to Finalise Report on Simultaneous Polls

The JPC is expected to finalise and adopt its report at its meeting on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament for further consideration. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, is linked to the proposed reform popularly known as "One Nation, One Election," which seeks to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is also part of the broader framework aimed at facilitating the implementation of simultaneous elections across the country.

The JPC is currently reviewing the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. These Bills, introduced on December 17, 2024, in the Lok Sabha and sent to the JPC for further scrutiny, collectively aim to introduce simultaneous elections across the country.

Nationwide Consultations Underway

A day earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur said the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation, One Election' is consulting political parties, government officials and various institutions during its nationwide study tour to gather inputs for preparing its report on simultaneous elections.

Thakur told reporters that the committee is holding consultations with a wide range of stakeholders, including public representatives, political parties, government officials, legal experts, judicial representatives, public sector organisations and banking institutions. "The Joint Parliamentary Committee on 'One Nation, One Election' is visiting various states to consult with public representatives, political parties, bureaucrats and diverse institutions, ranging from the legal fraternity and the judiciary to public sector bodies and banks," Thakur said. (ANI)