Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Gandhinagar for a Guinness World Record. Over 25,000 volunteers and the AMC planted 3.61 lakh saplings in one hour using the Miyawaki method as part of the Hariyali Lok Sabha initiative.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Gandhinagar for the Guinness World Record of planting 3.61 lakh saplings in just one hour, calling it a "monumental milestone" and a step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Progress with Nature.' Lauding the achievement on 'X', Shah said, "Congratulations Gandhinagar for the Guinness World Record. Today, Gandhinagar set a Guinness World Record by planting 3.61 lakh saplings in just one hour. A monumental milestone towards realizing Modi Ji's vision of 'Progress with Nature.' I applaud the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the 25,000 volunteers for their dedication in achieving this landmark feat."

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Guinness Record for 'Hariyali Lok Sabha' Initiative

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has achieved a major milestone in advancing Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah's Hariyali Lok Sabha initiative to transform the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency into a greener and more environmentally sustainable constituency. According to a press release, as part of its commitment to environmental conservation and a greener future, AMC today created a Guinness World Record by planting 3.61 lakh trees in just one hour using the Miyawaki method during a mega plantation drive held at Bhadaj. The campaign was organised across an area of approximately 91,006 square metres and witnessed the enthusiastic participation of more than 25,000 volunteers, resulting in the creation of this world record.

Mega Plantation Drive Details

Inspired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister and Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar Amit Shah, an intensive tree plantation campaign was undertaken today across the entire Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency. Under his guidance, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister, State President, Urban Development and Urban Housing Minister, the Mayor, the Chief Secretary, the Municipal Commissioner, other public representatives, and officials from various departments of the AMC participated in this historic green initiative organised at TP 30, FP Nos. 255 and 246, near Satvam Heights, alongside the Gota Godhavi Canal, Bhadaj, Ahmedabad, in the Thaltej Ward of the North West Zone.

Out of the total area of approximately 91,006 square metres, plantation was carried out across 76,000 square metres. During the campaign, around 35 indigenous species were planted, with 3.61 lakh saplings planted at a single location within one hour using the Miyawaki method, enabling the AMC to establish a Guinness World Record. (ANI)