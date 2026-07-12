Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced the state's goal to become a knowledge economy hub by reforming education per NEP. At GJUST, he launched projects worth Rs 7.58 crore and praised the university for its NEP implementation.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the government aims to establish the state as a world-class knowledge economy hub. To achieve this objective, the state's education ecosystem is being reshaped on the principles of 'Re-design, Re-imagine and Re-invest'. Under this vision, comprehensive reforms in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) have been implemented across state universities and their affiliated colleges.

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Projects Unveiled at GJUST

The Chief Minister was addressing a function at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, on Sunday. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7.58 crore. These included the foundation stone of a girls' hostel to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the inauguration of the Nursing Department building constructed at a cost of Rs 1.40 crore to strengthen healthcare services and medical education, and the inauguration of the Khejarli Mahabalidan Smriti Shilp and Mata Amrita Devi Circle built at a cost of Rs 18 lakh. He also announced that the Nursing Block would be named after Chaudhary Bhajan Lal, a release said.

Excellence in NEP Implementation

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Education Policy has been implemented across the country with the vision of making India a global knowledge superpower. He said that Guru Jambheshwar University has set an exemplary benchmark in the effective implementation of the NEP and has been honoured by the Haryana Government with the NEP Implementation Excellence Award 2025 (Gold Category). He described it as a matter of pride and honour. He said that the youth have high expectations from institutions such as this university. These institutions should emerge as centres of research and innovation, serving as a bridge between local industries and global technologies. Only then can the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047 envisaged by Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi be realised.

Fusing Development with Environmentalism

He also urged people to carry forward the Prime Minister's campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", saying that the path shown by Mata Amrita Devi and Guru Jambheshwar Maharaj would help fulfil the dreams of our ancestors towards environmental conservation.

Teachings of Guru Jambheshwar Maharaj

The Chief Minister said that in accordance with the teachings of Guru Jambheshwar Maharaj, the State Government firmly believes that the objective of higher education is not merely to award degrees but to build a society that is ethical, sensitive and aware--one that is technologically competent while remaining deeply rooted in its culture and committed to environmental conservation.

Referring to Guru Jambheshwar Maharaj and the Bishnoi community, the Chief Minister said that nature occupies a central place in India's culture, a philosophy that Guru Jambheshwar Maharaj reflected through his life and teachings. In line with these teachings, the double-engine Government is taking Haryana to new heights of development while maintaining harmony with nature. He said that the essence of Indian civilisation has always been an intimate relationship with nature. In this great tradition, Guru Jambheshwar Maharaj initiated an environmental movement in the 15th century in the desert region, a vision that was centuries ahead of its time. At a time when much of the world viewed nature merely as a resource, Guru Jambheshwar Maharaj declared it to be the foundation of life, an integral part of dharma and the highest means of public welfare.

Saini said that the 29 principles propounded by Guru Jambheshwar Maharaj are not merely the discipline of a religious sect but invaluable principles relating to human life, environmental balance, social harmony, biodiversity, compassion towards animals, water conservation, cleanliness, self-restraint and ethical living. These principles remain as relevant today as they were five centuries ago. (ANI)