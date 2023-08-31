One Nation, One Election Bill on Modi Government's agenda for special Parliament session in September?

The 'One Nation, One Election' idea has been mooted several times in the past, but it has never been implemented. The BJP has been pushing for the idea, arguing that it would save money and improve efficiency. The government estimates that the bill would save the exchequer around Rs 10,000 crore per year.

Is the Narendra Modi government mulling introducing a 'One Nation, One Election' bill in the special session of parliament convened by it from September 18 to September 22? Speculations are high that some key legislations, including the Women's Reservation Bill, could be passed by the government in this special session.

The 'One Nation, One Election' idea has been mooted several times in the past, but it has never been implemented. The BJP has been pushing for the idea, arguing that it would save money and improve efficiency. The government estimates that the bill would save the exchequer around Rs 10,000 crore per year. It would also make it easier for the Election Commission to conduct elections.

However, there are also some challenges to the 'One Nation, One Election' idea. One challenge is that it would be difficult to agree on a common date for elections. The Lok Sabha and state assemblies have different election cycles, so it would be difficult to find a date that works for everyone.

Another challenge is that the 'One Nation, One Election' idea would require a constitutional amendment. The government needs to pass the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill with two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament and by at least half of the state legislatures. The BJP is in power in 10 states and is in a coalition government in six states. The NDA has 333 seats in Lok Sabha, which is around 61%. It may not be difficult for the government to make up the remaining 5%. However, the government has only about 38% of the seats in Rajya Sabha.

The government is confident that it can overcome the challenges and pass the 'One Nation, One Election' bill. The bill is likely to be introduced in the special session of parliament, and the government is hoping to get the support of the opposition parties.

If the bill is passed, it would be a major step forward for Indian democracy. It would save money, improve efficiency, and reduce political instability. The government is also considering postponing the assembly elections in five states that are scheduled to be held later this year. The elections could be held in April-May next year, along with the Lok Sabha elections. The government is reportedly yet to make a final decision on the matter, but it is likely to take into account the views of the Election Commission and the opposition parties before making a decision.

The five states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram are scheduled to hold assembly elections later this year. The Lok Sabha election is slated to be held in the first half of next year. There is speculation that the central government may go for an early election or postpone the assembly elections in five states to April-May next year, along with the Lok Sabha elections.