'Ending my family’s 55-year relationship...' Milind Deora resigns from Congress ahead of 2024 polls

Taking to X, Deora wrote, “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years.”

The Mumbai South seat was won by Deora in 2004 and 2009. His father, Murli Deora, is a veteran of the Congress. In the ensuing elections in 2014 and 2019, he lost to Shiv Sena (undivided) leader Arvind Sawant and finished as the first runner-up.

Recently, he has voiced his dissatisfaction at the Uddhav Thackeray faction's victory in Mumbai South. The opposition alliance includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray. He took the decision to resign from Congress after discussions with his supporters.