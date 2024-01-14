Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Ending my family’s 55-year relationship...' Milind Deora resigns from Congress ahead of 2024 polls

    Senior leader Milind Deora resigned from the Congress party and is expected to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later today. "I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

    Ending my family 55 year relationship Milind Deora resigns from Congress ahead of 2024 polls gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 9:13 AM IST

    Milind Deora on Sunday said he has resigned from the Congress party. Deora confirmed the development with X, writing, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey."

    Taking to X, Deora wrote, “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years.”

    The Mumbai South seat was won by Deora in 2004 and 2009. His father, Murli Deora, is a veteran of the Congress. In the ensuing elections in 2014 and 2019, he lost to Shiv Sena (undivided) leader Arvind Sawant and finished as the first runner-up.

    Recently, he has voiced his dissatisfaction at the Uddhav Thackeray faction's victory in Mumbai South. The opposition alliance includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray. He took the decision to resign from Congress after discussions with his supporters.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    100 Lok Sabha seats 15 states in 67 days Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to begin from Manipur today gcw

    100 Lok Sabha seats, 15 states in 67 days: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to begin from Manipur today

    Malayalam dubbing artist KD George's mortal remains continue to remain in morgue since Dec 30 rkn

    Malayalam dubbing artist KD George's mortal remains continue to remain in morgue since Dec 30

    Pongal 2024: Holiday declared for six districts in Kerala on January 15 rkn

    Pongal 2024: Holiday declared for six districts in Kerala on January 15

    kerala news live 14 January 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Makaravilakku 2024: Virtual queue at Sabarimala limits to 50,000 to manage crowd

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Meerut devotee engraves Ram Lalla's biography on 2-inch leaves (WATCH) snt

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Meerut devotee engraves Ram Lalla's biography on 2-inch leaves (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    100 Lok Sabha seats 15 states in 67 days Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to begin from Manipur today gcw

    100 Lok Sabha seats, 15 states in 67 days: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to begin from Manipur today

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother likes Rashami Desai's post criticising Vicky Jain's mother RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother likes Rashami Desai's post criticising Vicky Jain's mother

    Malayalam dubbing artist KD George's mortal remains continue to remain in morgue since Dec 30 rkn

    Malayalam dubbing artist KD George's mortal remains continue to remain in morgue since Dec 30

    Pongal 2024: Holiday declared for six districts in Kerala on January 15 rkn

    Pongal 2024: Holiday declared for six districts in Kerala on January 15

    Pearle Maaney , Srinish Aravind welcome their second baby girl rkn

    Pearle Maaney , Srinish Aravind welcome their second baby girl

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon