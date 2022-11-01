On Kerala Day, CM Pinarayi Vijayan says, 'For creation of new state, peaceful social environment was crucial'

The CM also emphasised the importance of challenging superstitions and outdated customs for the state's progress and how returning to them could lead to a loss of scientific awareness and rationality.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished all Malayalis on Monday in honour of Kerala Day, on Tuesday. On November 1, 'Kerala Piravi day' or 'Kerala Day' is commemorated across the southern state to mark the day when the state was formed from then Madras 65 years ago.

In his message, Vijayan urged the public to stand firm against the forces attempting to pollute people's consciousness and disrupt the state's peaceful atmosphere. The CM said, "A peaceful social environment was important for creating a new Kerala. And some people have gone out of their way to try and prevent it." "Such people were offended by the state's status as one free of communal tensions and with good law and order. Thus, we must be vigilant against those who seek to disrupt the state's peaceful atmosphere," it added, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

While wishing the state, the Kerala Governor said that everyone should contribute to Kerala's development and progress. "On the occasion of Kerala Piravi, my heartfelt greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites worldwide (Kerala Day). "Let us work together to make greater contributions to the development and progress of our beloved State, the strengthening of our social harmony, and the enrichment of our mother tongue, Malayalam," wrote Khan in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

In the CMO statement and a Facebook post, Vijayan said that threats such as drug abuse were ravaging the state, which has now launched a massive campaign to eliminate the use of intoxicants under the slogan "life is a drug." The CM said that everyone should join hands in this fight, and on November 1, an 'anti-drug chain' would be established across the state. "Great vigilance should be exercised against those who attempt to disrupt the state's peaceful atmosphere," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of challenging superstitions and outdated customs for the state's progress and how returning to them could lead to a loss of scientific awareness and rationality.

"This Kerala Day is also an opportunity to take a firm pledge to stand united against such forces that pollute the people's consciousness," Vijayan added.

