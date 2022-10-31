Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport to halt flight services for 5 hours on November 1; here's why

    The procession witnesses the priests in Garuda Vahanas along with hundreds of people and four elephants adorned with rich decorative coverings, carry Utsav Vigraha of deities Padmanabhaswamy, Narasimha Moorthy, and Krishna Swami and walk through the long runway of the airport to Shankumugham Beach.

    Alpassi Arattu Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport to halt flight services for 5 hours on November 1; here's why AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

    The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala will on November 1 remain suspended for five hours ahead of the Alpassi Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. In a statement, the airport officials said that no flights - domestic and international - will operation from the airport between 4pm and 9pm.

    "To enable and facilitate the smooth continuation of a centuries-old ritual by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple for the Alpassi Arattu procession, through the runway of the Thiruvananthapuram International airport, the flight services shall remain suspended from 1600 to 2100 hours on the November 1, 2022," the statement read.

    Also read: 'Youths shook overcrowded bridge intentionally...': Survivors recall moments before Morbi bridge collapse

    The statement also said that domestic and international services have been rescheduled for this period and the updated timings will be available from the respective airlines.

    What is the Alpassi Arattu procession?

    For over 1,000 years, the century-old Vishnu Temple was traditionally managed by its heirs, former Travancore ruler Marthanda Varma. According to reports, the airport suspends its flight services every year at the time of the traditional Arattu procession (Arattu- ritualistic bath of the deity).

    Also read: Morbi suspension bridge collapse: No fitness certificate issued before reopening it

    During the procession, Lord Vishnu's idol will be carried to the Shankumugham Beach, which is behind the airport. The deity is given a 'holy dip' twice a year - a tradition being followed from before the time the airport was established in 1932.

    The airport officials issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) before suspending its services for the bi-annual festival as it takes place twice a year. The first procession is usually held between March and April for the Panguni festival and then in October and November to celebrate Alphasy.

    Also read: Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll mounts to 132

    The procession witnesses the priests in Garuda Vahanas along with hundreds of people and four elephants adorned with rich decorative coverings, carry Utsav Vigraha of deities Padmanabhaswamy, Narasimha Moorthy, and Krishna Swami and walk through the long runway of the airport to Shankumugham Beach.

    After the dip in the beach, the idols are taken back to the temple with the procession thereby concluding the festival.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court bans two-finger test, says it re-traumatises rape survivor - adt

    Supreme Court bans two-finger test, says it re-traumatises rape survivor

    Youths shook overcrowded bridge intentionally Survivors recall moments before Morbi bridge collapse gcw

    'Youths shook overcrowded bridge intentionally...': Survivors recall moments before Morbi bridge collapse

    Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi expresses condolences to families, says 'Never experienced such pain in life' - adt

    Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi expresses condolences to families, says 'Never experienced such pain in life'

    Morbi bridge collapse Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members gcw

    Morbi bridge collapse: Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members

    Indian railways cancels 88 trains on October 31 know how to check full list more gcw

    IRCTC cancels 88 trains on October 31, know how to check, full list & more

    Recent Stories

    Apple iOS 162 to bring new features likely to be roll out in December Report gcw

    Apple iOS 16.2 to bring new features, likely to be roll out in December: Report

    football epl man united vs west ham Rashford celebration after scoring 100th goal brings back young Ronaldo memories snt

    Rashford's celebration after scoring 100th Man United goal brings back young Ronaldo memories

    Supreme Court bans two-finger test, says it re-traumatises rape survivor - adt

    Supreme Court bans two-finger test, says it re-traumatises rape survivor

    Dealing with negative thoughts? Here are some ways to avoid them sur

    Dealing with negative thoughts? Here are some ways to avoid them

    Youths shook overcrowded bridge intentionally Survivors recall moments before Morbi bridge collapse gcw

    'Youths shook overcrowded bridge intentionally...': Survivors recall moments before Morbi bridge collapse

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon