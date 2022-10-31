Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport to halt flight services for 5 hours on November 1; here's why

The procession witnesses the priests in Garuda Vahanas along with hundreds of people and four elephants adorned with rich decorative coverings, carry Utsav Vigraha of deities Padmanabhaswamy, Narasimha Moorthy, and Krishna Swami and walk through the long runway of the airport to Shankumugham Beach.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala will on November 1 remain suspended for five hours ahead of the Alpassi Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. In a statement, the airport officials said that no flights - domestic and international - will operation from the airport between 4pm and 9pm.

"To enable and facilitate the smooth continuation of a centuries-old ritual by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple for the Alpassi Arattu procession, through the runway of the Thiruvananthapuram International airport, the flight services shall remain suspended from 1600 to 2100 hours on the November 1, 2022," the statement read.

The statement also said that domestic and international services have been rescheduled for this period and the updated timings will be available from the respective airlines.

What is the Alpassi Arattu procession?

For over 1,000 years, the century-old Vishnu Temple was traditionally managed by its heirs, former Travancore ruler Marthanda Varma. According to reports, the airport suspends its flight services every year at the time of the traditional Arattu procession (Arattu- ritualistic bath of the deity).

During the procession, Lord Vishnu's idol will be carried to the Shankumugham Beach, which is behind the airport. The deity is given a 'holy dip' twice a year - a tradition being followed from before the time the airport was established in 1932.

The airport officials issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) before suspending its services for the bi-annual festival as it takes place twice a year. The first procession is usually held between March and April for the Panguni festival and then in October and November to celebrate Alphasy.

The procession witnesses the priests in Garuda Vahanas along with hundreds of people and four elephants adorned with rich decorative coverings, carry Utsav Vigraha of deities Padmanabhaswamy, Narasimha Moorthy, and Krishna Swami and walk through the long runway of the airport to Shankumugham Beach.

After the dip in the beach, the idols are taken back to the temple with the procession thereby concluding the festival.