On camera, enraged Baba kicks, thrashes man for eating Non-veg at Maha Kumbh Mela (WATCH)

A shocking video has taken social media by storm, capturing the furious outburst of a baba (priest) at the Maha Kumbh. The clip shows the enraged baba relentlessly kicking, punching, and mercilessly thrashing a man, allegedly for cooking and consuming non-veg (chicken) at the sacred event.

Although Asianet Newsable has been unable to verify the exact date and location of the incident, the video has triggered a storm of reactions online. The altercation has divided netizens—while some argue that violence was uncalled for, others criticize the man for allegedly defying the sanctity of one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

In the viral footage, the Baba can be seen delivering blow after blow, repeatedly kicking the man as onlookers capture the incident on their phones. The man, helpless and visibly in distress, can be heard pleading, "Baba ji, maaf kardo" (Please forgive me), but the furious baba doesn't stop. Enraged, he even goes to the extent of uprooting tents, assumingly set up by the man.

Asianet Newsable doesn't vouch for the authenticity of this video. This contains abusive language, discretion is advised.

“An FIR should be filed against this Baba. As much as Baba is a Hindu, the person who is being killed is also a Hindu. The country is free and the constitution is in force in the country. As far as faith is concerned, that fool could have been explained, he could have been shamed, but violence, cruelty and insult are not good at all,” a user said.

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated every 12 years, but this year is the 12th Maha Kumbh itself, making it further special and rare. The 45-day festival began on January 13 and will end on February 26.

